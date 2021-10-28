CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T. Rowe Price to buy alternative investment firm Oak Hill in $4.2 bln deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Investment management giant T. Rowe Price Group Inc said on Thursday it would buy alternative investment company Oak Hill Advisors in a $4.2 billion deal. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

#Oak Hill#Alternative Investment#Investment Management#Investment Company#T Rowe Price Group Inc
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

