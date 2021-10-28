Japanese airline uses vending machines to sell mystery flights

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands are stranded after a weekend full of flight cancellations.
“It’s been chaos. My flight got delayed twice and it got canceled twice,” said Pablo Morales.
He’s among the thousands of American Airlines customers dealing with the impacts of yet another flight fiasco.
“American Airlines has really done a number on us this weekend, canceling a lot of flights. Almost every flight that we saw that was flying out international was canceled – Mexico City, Honduras, Costa Rica, several places,” added Morales
Hector Arteaga was one of those international travelers.
“We’re basically coming from New York all the way to Ecuador and...
