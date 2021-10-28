Japanese airline uses vending machines to sell mystery flights

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot about how we take to the skies for the past year and a half. But even as some aspects of air travel begin to return to normal, airlines have been making headlines for some of the major permanent changes they've been making to their operations—especially when it comes to what's allowed on board. The latest comes from Alaska Airlines, which recently announced they would be banning certain items from all of their flights within days. Read on to see which products no longer fly with the company's rules.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO