Japanese airline uses vending machines to sell mystery flights

 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. There's a catch: Domestic travelers don't get to choose where they go — the routes are random. They include cities like Okinawa and Sapporo. More than 3,000 flights have...

