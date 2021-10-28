CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man found fatally shot inside portable toilet in Austin

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was found shot to death inside a portable toilet in Austin early...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CBS News projects New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wins close reelection race

CBS News has projected that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will win a second term. He is the first Democratic governor to win reelection since 1977, but Murphy's thin margin of victory, currently about one point, in what was considered a safe blue state is raising red flags for Democrats around the country.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Hill

The Memo: Trump dinged by Youngkin win

Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portable Toilet#Chicago Police
The Hill

Democrats take on Manchin, make renewed push for family leave

House Democrats on Wednesday resurrected a long-sought paid family leave proposal as part of their social spending package in defiance of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Manchin, whose vote is essential for passage of the bill in the evenly divided Senate, doubled down on his opposition and insisted the social spending package is the “wrong place” for the paid leave proposal.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy