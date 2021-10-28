Local governments can apply for grants to remove derelict vessels
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is continuing to accept applications for Derelict Vessel Removal Grants submitted by...
Just over 40% of workers in Bartholomew County will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under federal government rules issued Thursday. The new requirements, which were first previewed by President Joe Biden in September, will apply to companies with...
INDIANA – USDA is currently accepting applications for the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant Program. Applications must be submitted electronically through the grant portal at https://usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 22, 2021. Approximately $650 million in funding is available for the PRS grants. Don’t wait...
The Local Government Records Office staff are here to help guide you toward a successful records management program through consultations and hands-on assistance. E-mail locgov@mdah.ms.gov or call 601-576-6894 or 601-576-6976 with questions you may have about managing your records. Our services include:. Education and training through workshops, onsite, and at...
Volusia County's Growth, Resource and Management Department will host a webinar on completing FEMA elevation certificates 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Environmental engineer Del Schwalls, president of...
American Rescue Plan Act funds boost efforts toward supportive housing servicesClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating approximately $2.23 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to provide emergency shelters for unhoused community members. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March to promote post-pandemic economic recovery, the allocation will cover the cost of 43 additional units in a transitional housing model developed by the county's Health, Housing and Human Services Department staff. The model, which utilizes hotels and motels for transitional sheltering, is the latest project funded through $40,631,961 in ARPA dollars the county received in May....
A controversial development planned for the former Southridge Golf Course in DeLand will return to the DeLand City Commission at a special meeting Monday, Nov. 22. DeLand Mayor...
BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is traveling central and northern Louisiana, promoting the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program and encouraging loggers to apply for a one-time grant of up to $25,000. Thanks to legislation passed in the last legislative session, the State Treasurer’s office is overseeing the...
State and local governments are still working hard to support small businesses affected by the pandemic. Many businesses have already applied for and received funding to cover extra expenses or losses. But the work isn’t over. New Small Business Grants for COVID Relief from State and Local Governments. Here are...
All state waters in Monroe County are now an anchoring limitation area. That means boats that are anchored out "on the hook" must move every three months. But the law can't be enforced until there are 300 new moorings near Key West. The state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently held a public roundtable to get input on any changes the law might need.
Due to severe weather, the redistricting meeting scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. today will be delayed until 6:30 p.m. The Volusia County Council and Volusia County School...
BLUEWATER – After facing delays in a previous application, councillors agreed to apply for the Municipal Modernization Program’s third intake during the Oct. 18 regular council meeting. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. As part of a set of motions...
TIFTON — Tifton City Council began setting its resurfacing project plans in motion, starting with securing the necessary funding. The City of Tifton moved during the Oct. 18 meeting to submit the current resurfacing project for funding under Fiscal Year 2022 local maintenance improvement grant, which, if approved, would provide the city with the needed funds for the plan.
WDFW – The Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board will accept grant proposals beginning in November for projects to remove barriers that prevent salmon and steelhead from swimming upstream. The board’s grant program is administered jointly by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO).
An open letter to the DeLand City Commission, commenting on the city's recent transportation-planning workshop:. The 2050 Plan starts now! And rightly, so we cannot wait to take...
Businesses can now apply to receive federal money to help with loan interest payments, COVID-19 safety measures, ventilation improvements or other pandemic-related expenses, the governor’s office announced Wednesday. The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development has made $5 million in grant money immediately available for businesses that still need...
HARCATUS Tri-County C.A.O. Inc. is in the process of applying to the Ohio Department of Development’s Office of Community Assistance for a Community Services Block Grant in the amount of $612,029. The agency’s work plans focus on outcomes that assist low-income residents with stability and self-sufficiency. Focus areas include capacity...
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County residents are encouraged to honor military veterans by participating in Operation Green Light. Residents are asked to display a green light in a window of their place of business or residents now through Nov. 11, as New York has seen its veteran population decreased 44% in the last 20 […]
These photos, posted on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Flickr site, capture the early stages of the $295,000 project to remove an abandoned vessel from the beach south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Oregon Inlet Campground. The removal, which started on Oct. 25 and is being done by Cape Dredging,...
The Las Cruces City Council expressed its support for the city’s application to become the 10th local government in New Mexico to join the National Park Service’s (NPS) Certified Local Government (CLG) Program to encourage local historic preservation efforts and help fund them. At the city council’s Oct. 11 work...
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources TAMPA — The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council (Gulf Council) voted to reduce the daily bag limit last week. It imposed a per vessel limit on cobia, a coastal migratory pelagic species that northern Gulf Coast anglers have landed infrequently in recent years. As […]
