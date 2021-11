All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The festival of Diwali is a "celebration of light" and all that it encompasses. This includes the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and strength over fear. The Round Rock Diwali Festival brings the magic of this celebration as a fun fest for all families in the community.

FESTIVAL ・ 12 DAYS AGO