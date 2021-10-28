CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This map shows how appalling U.S. paid leave is, compared to the entire world

By Mark Wilson
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a new mother has a child in Canada, she gets 35 weeks off. When a mother has a child in Algeria, she gets 14 weeks off. When a mother has a child in Venezuela, she gets 20 weeks off—oh, plus six weeks off before having the baby. When...

The Week

Under Democrats' 4-week proposal, the U.S. would still be a global 'outlier' when it comes to paid leave

Democrats are now considering cutting the paid leave portion of their party's yet-to-be-passed trillion-dollar spending package from 12 weeks to four, meaning that, should a federal policy come to fruition, the U.S. — currently one of six countries in the world without any form of national paid leave — would still be an outlier, reports The New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seattle Times

How abortion laws in the U.S. compare to those in other countries

In the last three decades, countries around the world have made it easier to legally get an abortion. In some parts of the United States, however, it’s gotten harder. Just this month, Mexico’s supreme court ruled to decriminalize the practice. Argentina’s Senate legalized abortion in December. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Thailand and Ireland have all taken steps to ease abortion restrictions in recent years.
U.S. POLITICS
Vogue Magazine

Once Again, the U.S. Has Failed Families on Paid Leave

On Thursday, President Joe Biden proposed a $1.85 trillion economic and environmental bill to House Democrats, telling members of the party, “I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week.” On that count, Biden is unquestionably right—if passed, the bill would include universal preschool, childcare subsidies, and billions of dollars’ worth of programs designed to combat climate change. But it seems fair to say that some of the items excluded from the bill can tell us plenty about our nation’s political priorities.
U.S. POLITICS
The Fiscal Times

Map of the Day: How the US Lags on Paid Family Leave

Paid family leave is a basic benefit for workers in all but six countries in the world, and this map from The New York Times Monday shows just how much of an outlier the U.S. is in failing to provide it. President Joe Biden proposed providing 12 weeks of paid...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Why cuts to proposed federal paid leave policy may hurt U.S.

As Democrats work to whittle down the price tag of their social spending bill, many key policies that would impact the lives of millions of Americans are on the chopping block. One issue that’s been renegotiated is a national paid leave policy — cut down from the initial proposal of 12 weeks to four weeks. We hear from Americans across the country about how this issue has impacted their lives.
U.S. POLITICS
