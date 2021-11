Hakim Ziyech believes he can still become an integral player for Chelsea despite struggling to find consistency since his move to west London.The Morocco international grabbed the only goal of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo to earn the holders a 1-0 win in Sweden.It was Ziyech’s second goal of the campaign and first since he sustained a shoulder injury in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal in August. Injuries have blighted his time at Stamford Bridge so far but the 28-year-old has not lost belief.“Yeah, I am trying to be important for the team, with goals and assists,” the former...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO