FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in her home early Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. A 911 call came in at 2:08 a.m. from a friend who said the woman had texted her saying someone was in her home and to call the police. Officers responded to 2418 12th Ave. S. and found the woman inside with multiple stab wounds.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO