Cancer

Author Correction: Spatially clustered loci with multiple enhancers are frequent targets of HIV-1 integration

By Bojana Lucic
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12046-3, published online 6 September 2019. In this article the funding from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) - Project number 240245660- SFB 1129, Project 20 was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Julia Wegner. Present address: Institute for...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: How social relationships shape moral wrongness judgments

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26067-4, published online 1 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, in which the column labels "Reciprocity" and "Mating" were inadvertently placed in the wrong order. The correct order is "Mating" followed by "Reciprocity". This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Integrative analysis methods for spatial transcriptomics

Computational methods use different integrative strategies to tackle the challenges of spatially resolved transcriptomics data analysis. Multicellular organisms are defined by the cells that compose them as well as the relationships between those cells, partially captured by cells' spatial organization. Although single-cell transcriptome sequencing (scRNA-seq) has had a transformative impact in characterizing cells as independent elements, many aspects of the cells' relationships are lost with this technique, including spatial distribution. Newly developed tools have focused on assaying the spatial organization of cells in tissues, but there are often trade-offs between spatial resolution and the number of unique RNA transcripts assayed. In this issue of Nature Methods, Scalia et al.1 and Hu et al.2 introduce computational tools to integrate spatially resolved transcriptomic data with scRNA-seq and/or histology data to bridge these trade-offs and provide a better understanding of the spatial organization of tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Analysis of O-glycoforms of the IgA1 hinge region by sequential deglycosylation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57510-z, published online 20 January 2020. The Competing interests section in this Article was incomplete. "M. B. Renfrow and J. Novak are co-founders and co-owners of and consultants for Reliant Glycosciences, LLC and co-inventors on the US patent application 14/318,082 (assigned to UAB Research Foundation that distributes royalties to the inventors). The other authors declare no competing interests."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Oleanolic acid enhances neural stem cell migration, proliferation and differentiation in vitro by inhibiting GSK3Î² activity

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-018-0111-0, published online 15 October 2018. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in Fig. 3c. The immunofluorescence images of Nestin and MAP2 were accidentally used in Ctr and OA 20"‰Î¼M groups. The corrected images are provided below. The authors confirm that these errors do not affect the scientific conclusions of the article and apologize for any inconvenience caused.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: TMEM151A variants cause paroxysmal kinesigenic dyskinesia

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00322-w Published online 13 September 2021. In the original publication of this "Correspondence"1, we made some mistakes in the annotation of genotypes in Fig. 1a. The correct genotypes in Family 2 are as follows: II1 (+/+), II2 (NA), II3 (+/+), II4 (p.C125X), and II5 (+/+). In addition, a half round...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: EEG microstate in obstructive sleep apnea patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95749-2, published online 15 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Fvwa, B.Â et al.Â EEG microstate periodicity explained by rotating phase patterns of resting-state alpha oscillations.Â NeuroimageÂ 2, 224 (2020). The correct reference...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: PRL3-zumab as an immunotherapy to inhibit tumors expressing PRL3 oncoprotein

In this article the funding from 'Open Fund-Individual Research Grant (OF-IRG), National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Singapore with the project ID of NMRC/OFIRG/0053/2017' was omitted. These authors contributed equally: Min Thura, Abdul Qader Al-Aidaroos. Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, 138673, Singapore.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition metals induce control of enhanced NLO properties of functionalized organometallic complexes under laser modulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71769-2, published online 17 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 4, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Automatic and Measurement Systems, Faculty of Physics, Astronomy and Informatics, Nicolaus Copernicus University, Grudziadzka 5, 87-100, Torun, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Weather constraints on global drone flyability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91325-w, published online 08 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Data 1, where all the flyability values for global cities were extracted incorrectly. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. As the result of the errors, statistics quoted...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global regulation of methane emission from natural lakes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-36519-5, published online 22 January 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Results section, under the subheading 'CH4Â emission and its dependency on the methodology',. "However, for the cases where all three emission pathways were estimated for the same lake, all the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Small extracellular vesicle-mediated targeting of hypothalamic AMPKÎ±1 corrects obesity through BAT activation

Current pharmacological therapies for treating obesity are of limited efficacy. Genetic ablation or loss of function of AMP-activated protein kinase alpha 1 (AMPKÎ±1) in steroidogenic factor 1 (SF1) neurons of the ventromedial nucleus of the hypothalamus (VMH) induces feeding-independent resistance to obesity due to sympathetic activation of brown adipose tissue (BAT) thermogenesis. Here, we show that body weight of obese mice can be reduced by intravenous injection of small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) delivering a plasmid encoding an AMPKÎ±1 dominant negative mutant (AMPKÎ±1-DN) targeted to VMH-SF1 neurons. The beneficial effect of SF1-AMPKÎ±1-DN-loaded sEVs is feeding-independent and involves sympathetic nerve activation and increased UCP1-dependent thermogenesis in BAT. Our results underscore the potential of sEVs to specifically target AMPK in hypothalamic neurons and introduce a broader strategy to manipulate body weight and reduce obesity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Research for climate adaptation

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 228 (2021) Cite this article. In this article the author name Ying Wang was incorrectly written as Yang Wang. The original article has been corrected. International Development Research Centre, Ottawa, Canada. Bruce Currie-Alder. Columbia University, New York, NY, USA. Cynthia Rosenzweig. Renmin...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Interplay of diverse adjuvants and nanoparticle presentation of native-like HIV-1 envelope trimers

In this article the author name Attila Farsang was incorrectly written as Atilla Farsang. The original article has been corrected. Department of Medical Microbiology, Amsterdam Institute for Infection and Immunity, Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Kwinten Sliepen,Â Edith Schermer,Â Ilja Bontjer,Â Judith A. Burger,Â Philip J. M....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Data centre water consumption

In the original version of the Article, reference 17 was incorrect and the link redirected to the wrong publication. This has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College London, London, UK. Open Access This article is licensed under a...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metrological complementarity reveals the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen paradox

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22353-3, published online 23 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in inline Equations in the last paragraph of the "Steering of GHZ states" subsection, which incorrectly read:. For a mixture Ï"‰="‰p|GHZÏ•Nã€‰ã€ˆGHZÏ•N|"‰+"‰(1âˆ’p)\({\mathbb{1}}\)/2N, using the same measurements we obtain FQB|A [Ï, Jz]"‰â‰¥"‰p2N2/[p"‰+"‰ 2(1âˆ’p)/2N], 4Var...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is the bacterial chromosome a mobile genetic element?

An outcome of phage infection, lateral transduction, has been shown to mobilize chromosomal genes between bacterial cells at rates that exceed those of mobile genetic elements such as plasmids. Does this mean that the bacterial chromosome should be considered a mobile genetic element?. Lateral transduction: accelerating horizontal gene transfer. A...
SCIENCE

