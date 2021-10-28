Author Correction: Spatially clustered loci with multiple enhancers are frequent targets of HIV-1 integration
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12046-3, published online 6 September 2019. In this article the funding from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) - Project number 240245660- SFB 1129, Project 20 was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Julia Wegner. Present address: Institute for...www.nature.com
Comments / 0