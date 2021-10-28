Author Correction: Spatially clustered loci with multiple enhancers are frequent targets of HIV-1 integration

Computational methods use different integrative strategies to tackle the challenges of spatially resolved transcriptomics data analysis. Multicellular organisms are defined by the cells that compose them as well as the relationships between those cells, partially captured by cells' spatial organization. Although single-cell transcriptome sequencing (scRNA-seq) has had a transformative impact in characterizing cells as independent elements, many aspects of the cells' relationships are lost with this technique, including spatial distribution. Newly developed tools have focused on assaying the spatial organization of cells in tissues, but there are often trade-offs between spatial resolution and the number of unique RNA transcripts assayed. In this issue of Nature Methods, Scalia et al.1 and Hu et al.2 introduce computational tools to integrate spatially resolved transcriptomic data with scRNA-seq and/or histology data to bridge these trade-offs and provide a better understanding of the spatial organization of tissues.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO