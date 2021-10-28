CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to announce new framework on spending deal

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOhP5_0cfDr8fv00

President Biden on Thursday will meet with House Democrats to outline the specifics of his economic agenda and push for its passage along with a bipartisan infrastructure deal after months of negotiations.

Biden plans to announce a new framework that is expected to win approval from all Democrats on the Hill, according to a White House source, though it remains to be seen if progressives will get on board with a pared-down version of the proposal.

The president will return to the White House after the meeting at the Capitol and deliver remarks on his agenda and its path forward, a separate White House official said. Biden will leave for a multiday trip to Europe later Thursday.

The specifics of Biden's agenda were not immediately clear, making it difficult to know what will make it into his final proposal for an ambitious spending package that would cover funding for climate programs, education, child care and more.

Democrats have spent months haggling over details, including how to pay for the package.

A planned vote in September on a bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate was scrapped as progressives vowed to withhold their votes without a framework on the broader reconciliation package, and Democrats appeared at risk of blowing past a self-imposed Sunday deadline for getting both measures passed.

Senators have said a deal is close, but issues including expanding Medicare benefits, empowering the federal government to negotiate lower drug prices, a plan to tax billionaires and the details of a plan to tax methane emissions were holding up an agreement.

Updated at 7:33 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Hispanic Democrats warn of the perils of dropping immigration proposals from Biden’s domestic spending bill

Democrats who have been frustrated by the lack of progress on making sweeping changes to the immigration system are warning party leaders that Congress needs to include something in President Biden’s signature domestic policy package for the immigrant communities it has promised to help and is counting on to show up in big numbers in the 2022 midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Infrastructure#Medicare Benefits#House Democrats#The White House
washingtoninformer.com

CBC Says Deal Imminent for Biden Spending Plan

The Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday proclaimed that a deal is imminent on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better priorities, including the $3.5 trillion spending plan and the $1 trillion infrastructure agenda. “Today is a good day for the Congressional Black Caucus, for the 3rd District, and the nation,” Caucus...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
FOXBusiness

Sen. Tester: Topline number on Dem spending bill is key to framework deal

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., told reporters Thursday that he viewed a Democratic consensus on a topline number for President Biden’s social spending bill as the key to reaching an agreement on its framework in the coming days. President Biden and other Democratic leaders have led tense negotiations between progressives and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

Democrats reached agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden s $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday announced the deal, which is one of the few remaining provisions that needed to be resolved in Biden's big package as the party moves closer to wrapping up negotiations. Schumer acknowledged it's not as sweeping as Democrats had hoped for, but a compromise struck with one key holdout Democrat, Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden let two Senators derail his entire national agenda — no wonder Democrats aren’t voting

When Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they promised to significantly improve the social safety net in the wake of the deadliest pandemic in a century and the resulting economic fallout it created. But thanks largely to two obstructionist Senators, that agenda has yet to pass. And last night’s drubbing in Virginia and elsewhere should be seen as a warning to Democrats that 2022 will be much worse for them unless they take immediate action to improve the material conditions of the American working class.In addition to losing the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

What happens if the House votes on the social spending bill this week without Manchin's blessing

Here’s the problem if House Democrats push a vote this week on the social spending package in the face of threatened opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said repeatedly the House can’t approve a "messaging" bill. It must be a bill which can also pass the Senate. So if the House forges ahead, they have a problem. Such a bill, not pre-baked with Manchin and other Senate Democrats, would inevitably face changes in the Senate. That means the Senate would have to bounce whatever bill it passes – if it passes something – back to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

There's little chance that the Congressional Budget Office would have a score of the Democrats' big spending bill in time for a vote this week, said the House Budget Chair.

But several moderate Democrats are demanding a CBO score ahead of a vote. "If we vote on the bill this week, we will not have a score," House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said Monday night during votes. The Democrats' social spending bill —still not final — would likely take...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

379K+
Followers
44K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy