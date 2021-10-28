CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robbers target $10,000 in handbags at Christian Louboutin store in West Village

By Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Two men are wanted in the robbery of a Christian Louboutin store in the West Village.

It happened on Tuesday, October 26 at 1:14 p.m. inside the store on Horatio Street.

Video shows the robbers walking into the store, before going through display shelves.

Police say one of the robbers took out a knife while threatening an employee.

They took six handbags from display shelves valued at $10,420, instead of the well-known red bottom shoes.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

One man fled eastbound on Horatio Street, while the other fled westbound on Horatio Street. No injuries were reported.

The first individual, who displayed the knife, is described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 35-45 years old. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue baseball hat, a black jacket and black boots.

The second individual is described as a medium-skinned man, approximately 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket with a hood and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

