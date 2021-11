On Wednesday, Priti Patel stated in parliament that people crossing the Channel “are not genuine asylum seekers” and are only making the journey to live in UK hotels. It’s not the first time the home secretary has made harmful comments about refugees and asylum seekers. But I believe this comment is by far the worst to date – and Patel seems to have forgotten why people are claiming asylum.No one wants to leave their family, friends and home to travel through dangerous waters to live in a hotel room. Unfortunately, they haven’t been left with many choices when they can...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO