Mike Phillips admits Wales have struggled to cope with New Zealand’s psychological grip on them ahead of rivalries being renewed in one of rugby’s most engaging fixtures.New Zealand start their autumn European tour on Saturday in a city where they have made themselves as much at home over the years as either Auckland or Wellington.Wales beat New Zealand in their first three Cardiff clashes in 1905, 1935 and 1953 as the fire was lit on a real rugby rivalry.But the All Blacks have since recorded 16 consecutive victories in the Welsh capital – and 31 in total – since Wales...

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO