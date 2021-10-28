CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks resuming, U.S. crude build

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about 1% to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and on rising U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude was $1.06, or 1.2%, lower at...

www.streetinsider.com

OilPrice.com

China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

China has recently imported a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia via the so-called Northern Sea Route as an emergency shipment of gas amid the energy shortage in China that is already hitting industry and global supply chains. An ice-breaker LNG carrier, Vladimir Voronin, has recently delivered 70,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil slips further as Iran nuclear talks set to resume

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended declines on Thursday, pushing U.S. futures below $80 a barrel, after Iran and world powers agreed to resume nuclear talks this month that could lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil, increasing global supplies. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Vietnam in Talks With Iran Over Seized Oil Tanker

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has been in talks with Iranian authorities over the seizure last month of a Vietnamese oil tanker off the Iranian coast, in an effort to guarantee the safety of the crew, the Southeast Asian nation's said on Thursday. Talks had taken place on a diplomatic level...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Tumbles 3% as U.S. Crude Build Refuses to Go Away

Investing.com - To oil bulls, the pesky build in U.S. crude stocks just refuses to go away. Crude stockpiles rose for a fifth time in six weeks, the Energy Information Administration’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report for Oct. 29 showed. The build boosted crude inventories by some 20 million barrels over...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

Talks to resume on future of Iran’s nuclear program

International talks on the future of Iran’s nuclear program will resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna after a five-month hiatus, the Iranian government and other participants confirmed Wednesday. The European Union, which chaired six rounds of negotiations before talks were suspended by Iran in June, announced the resumption, which was...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Iran nuclear deal: Talks to resume within weeks

Talks aimed at reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six other nations are to resume this month. Iran's chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani said that his government had agreed to meet in Vienna on 29 November. The discussions have been on hold since the election of Iran's...
MIDDLE EAST
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices tumble as U.S. intensifies pressure on OPEC for more crude

(Bloomberg) –Oil fell as the U.S. intensified pressure on OPEC+ to boost supplies when it meets on Thursday, while concerns grew that tighter policy from the Federal Reserve will impede growth. West Texas Intermediate futures sank 2.4% after U.S. President Joe Biden blamed OPEC and its allies for inflationary pressure,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil falls in choppy trade before U.S. inventories, OPEC+ meeting

Oil dropped below $85 a barrel on Tuesday, but remained close to a three-year high in choppy trade ahead of weekly U.S. supply reports expected to show a rise in crude inventories as traders also looked toward Thursday's OPEC+ meeting. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected weekly U.S. crude inventory...
TRAFFIC
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

