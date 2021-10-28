CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades BJ's Wholesale (BJ) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded BJ's Wholesale (NYSE: BJ) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $66.00 (from $60.00). The...

STOCKS
Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani downgraded Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $45.00 (from $107.00). The analyst comments "CHGG’s 3Q results were roughly in-line with expectations; however, 4Q guidance and FY22 commentary was disappointing. Underpinning the pressured outlook were a few key headwinds that reduce demand for Chegg's services: lower student enrollment, students opting for fewer & easier classes (pass/fail grades), and professors assigning less homework–all part of post-COVID trends. Management saw a sharp turn in September and indicated that these trends may persist through CY22. We are accordingly lowering our rating on CHGG to Neutral and our PT to $54 ($107 prev); while valuation is attractive at 10.5x CY23E EV/S, we would look for improving fundamentals to get more constructive. In our view, TWOU is likely to see similar headwinds and are cautious on 2U until they report earnings on 11/9."
STOCKS
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $175.00 (from $220.00). The analyst commented, "While QRVO has executed well with 5G/Infrastructure...
STOCKS
BofA analyst Ross Gilardi downgraded Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price target to $170 (implying a downside of 5%) from $230. The analyst cites the company's "lackluster" Q3 results amid slowing core Tools & Storage business and negative comps likely coming in...
STOCKS
Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman downgraded Altria (NYSE: MO) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $47.00. The analyst comments "MO shares were down 6.1% yesterday (vs. S&P 500 +1.0%) following weaker than expected Q3 results. See Q3 EPS Miss on Softer Cigarette Shipments. Despite the move, we are downgrading MO shares to EW. We see several growing headwinds in 2022 that, when coupled with a lack of near-term catalysts, limit the scope for meaningful share price appreciation. We expect cigarette industry volumes to decline at a normalized, MSD rate in 2022 and smokers to face greater macro pressures from rising gas prices/inflation. MO's premium cigarette portfolio is vulnerable to down-trading given recent widening price gaps vs. discount brands. We think MO's decision to maintain its ABI stake removes a potential near-term positive catalyst. With an increasing investor focus on ESG, prospects for a proposed menthol rule next year, and the possibility — albeit low — of a tobacco FET increase, we see limited near-term catalysts to drive the shares higher. MO should grow EPS at a ~5.6% CAGR over the next three years, which we think is reflected in valuation at 7.8x NTM EV/EBITDA on the core business. Our updated PT $47 (vs. $52 previously) represents 8.1x core 2022E EV/EBITDA, slightly below MO’s 3-year average multiple of 8.3x."
STOCKS
Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont upgraded Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $87.00 (from $82.00). The analyst comments "We are raising our rating on ES to Neutral and increasing our PT to $87. The company's constructive settlement in CT was approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) yesterday. The settlement limits the negative earnings impact to 2021 and does not include ongoing ROE impacts that had been proposed in the draft decision. We are updating our EPS estimates to 6.2% growth through 2024 and expect the company's offshore wind prospects will continue to support its premium valuation relative to the group."
STOCKS
BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) - Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Report shares eased Thursday, after Bank of America downgraded the warehouse club retail chain to neutral from buy. The problem is “near-term headwinds, including delayed cost pass-throughs, supply chain challenges, etc.,” analyst Robert Ohmes wrote in a commentary. That...
RETAIL
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has named Rachael Vegas executive vice president, chief merchandising officer, effective October 25. Vegas joins the membership warehouse club company from grocery retailer H-E-B, where she led the company’s ecommerce business, in-store financial services and payments division and retail media initiative as senior vice president of ecommerce merchandising.
BUSINESS
ECONOMY
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bj's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $282.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.79 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

