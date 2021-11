Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB: GAYMF)(the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report that it has begun drilling on the Oak Bay property that was optioned in July, 2020 (Figure 1). Mineralization at Oak Bay and neighbouring Lily Hill consists of arsenopyrite-rich quartz veining in altered, silicified gabbro dykes in contact with sediments, both of which are mineralized - a similar geological setting to the South Zone. The South Zone is located 19 km to the east of Oak Bay and currently hosts the majority of Clarence Stream's gold resource. The zone at Oak Bay has now been drill-delineated with strong consistent intersections over 110m of horizontal distance (strike length) (Figure 2). The zone is open in every direction. Most of the assays further down each hole are pending, as are holes 5-8 and 10-13.

