Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest U.S.-based franchised automotive retailers ("Asbury"), announced today that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 3,300,000 shares of its common stock at $182.00 per share, all of which will be sold by Asbury. Additionally, Asbury has granted the underwriters in the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 495,000 additional shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO