LEAD — Coeur-Wharf Resources has started the permitting process to try and expand its mining operation by 47.4 acres. The mining company filed an intent to expand to an area known as the Boston Expansion area, which is about four miles west of of Lead in the Bald Mountain Mining District, north of Lost Camp Creek, the Terry Housing District, and the Barefoot Condominiums. According to the application, the expansion would extend the life of the mine by one to three years, or to as late as 2030.

LEAD, SD ・ 9 DAYS AGO