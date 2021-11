News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today that the EUA for its InteliSwab™ COVID-19 rapid tests has been amended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to only require one test for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19. Previously, the at-home test was authorized for over-the-counter use in people with or without symptoms when tested twice with at least 24 hours but not more than 36 hours between tests, which is called serial testing. Now, people with symptoms only need to test once; people without symptoms should still perform serial testing if they get a negative result on their first test.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO