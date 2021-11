News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On the morning of October 27, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) published a Warning Letter issued to a former study investigator in Sesen Bio, Inc.’s (the “Company”) Phase 3 VISTA trial for Vicineum™ arising from a 2021 FDA inspection related to the review of the Company’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”). Sesen Bio discontinued use of the clinical site and the study investigator over four years ago when the Company learned of professional misconduct by the study investigator that was unrelated to the Phase 3 VISTA trial.

