Oscar Navejar Jr.

WASHINGTON — Employers in the private sector will have two months to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly under a new federal regulation detailed Thursday that will affect more than two-thirds of the country’s workforce. Any employer failing to meet the requirements by Jan. 4 could face...
An analyst who worked on the so-called Steele dossier — the salacious, largely unverified collection of former President Donald Trump's links to Russia — was arrested Thursday on charges that he lied to the FBI. Igor Danchenko, who's been described as the dossier's primary researcher, was arrested as part of...
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a challenge to New York's concealed carry law. It is the first major gun case to be reviewed by the Court in over a decade, and a ruling could open the door to more guns being carried in large cities. Jan Crawford reports.
The jury that will consider the fates of three white men accused of killing a Black jogger consists of 11 white people and a single Black member. Prosecutors in the Ahmaud Arbery case, which drew national attention last year, blame defense attorneys for rejecting Black jurors, according to The New York Times.
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday. Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance...
(CNN) — New FBI infrared aerial surveillance video played in Kyle Rittenouse's homicide trial Wednesday provides a unique angle into the final moments before the teenager fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. The infrared video, grainy and shot from 8,500 feet overheard, shows Rittenhouse...
"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joesph Maldonado, has revealed he has an aggressive cancer. "Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this!" his account tweeted, referring to fellow "Tiger King" alum Carole Baskin.
House Democrats could vote this week on a new version of President Biden's social spending plan, the Build Back Better bill "this week," according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although the timing could slip into the weekend, Majority Whip Steny Hoyer said Thursday. Asked if members might have to stay through the weekend, replied that it's a "possibility" and said there are a "number" of remaining issues.
