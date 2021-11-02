Cathie Wood's ARK Buys 2.2M Shares of Robinhood (HOOD), 1.1M Shares of Twitter (TWTR) Following Earnings Weakness, Trims more Tesla (TSLA)

Catherine Wood's Ark Investment Management LLC, commonly known as Ark Invest, sold close to $100 million worth of Tesla, Inc's shares yesterday according to its website. Ark Invest is one of Tesla's biggest investors, and Ms. Wood's optimism for the company is well known throughout the financial sector. Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, saw its shares soar to record high prices last week after rental car provider Hertz announced that it would procure 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of next year. However, the share price dropped yesterday after Mr. Musk clarified late Monday on the social media platform that Tesla and Hertz are yet to sign a contract, and Ms. Wood's sell off seems to follow the subsequent price decrease.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO