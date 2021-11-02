CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood's ARK Buys 2.2M Shares of Robinhood (HOOD), 1.1M Shares of Twitter (TWTR) Following Earnings Weakness, Trims more Tesla (TSLA)

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cathie Wood's ARK bought 2.24...

www.streetinsider.com

Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips As These Stocks Weigh; Adobe, Nvidia Fuel Nasdaq To New High

Stocks were mainly higher midday Thursday, as the Nasdaq hit a new high but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 100 points. The Nasdaq rallied 0.7%, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials dipped 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.7%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Wednesday.
wccftech.com

Cathy Wood Sells Close To $100 Million Of Tesla (TSLA) Shares After Price Drop

Catherine Wood's Ark Investment Management LLC, commonly known as Ark Invest, sold close to $100 million worth of Tesla, Inc's shares yesterday according to its website. Ark Invest is one of Tesla's biggest investors, and Ms. Wood's optimism for the company is well known throughout the financial sector. Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, saw its shares soar to record high prices last week after rental car provider Hertz announced that it would procure 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of next year. However, the share price dropped yesterday after Mr. Musk clarified late Monday on the social media platform that Tesla and Hertz are yet to sign a contract, and Ms. Wood's sell off seems to follow the subsequent price decrease.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Plans To Keep Buying PayPal Stock While It's Down

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been trending lower since it was reported that the company was in talks to acquire Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Although PayPal announced it was no longer pursuing the acquisition, the stock has continued on its downward trajectory and is now negative for the year. Jim Cramer bought...
FXStreet.com

TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Are insiders selling Tesla shares?

TSLA rally continues as Fed clears the way for more gains. Tesla stock struggling to see any bears left alive in this one. Some Tesla insiders sell and take advantage of record-high prices. Tesla (TSLA) stock just keeps on going, pushing the valuation metrics beyond anything comprehensible to normal valuation...
