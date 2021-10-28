1-minute ballot guide: How Amendment 78 change government spending

Each year, Colorado lawmakers decide how to spend billions of dollars as part of the state budget.

Billions more flow outside the process with less oversight.

Amendment 78 would end that practice and require all money received by the state to get appropriated by the General Assembly.

The measure needs 55% approval for passage because it changes the state constitution.

How it would work: The new requirement would apply to money that comes from other sources. This consists of:

Federal dollars appropriated through Congress

Grants and donations to particular programs

Legal settlements received by the state

Of note: The state estimates the total of these "custodial funds" at $21.4 billion.

The vague nature of the ballot measure means even more money could be subject to the new rule, including revenues from college campus sports venues.

In favor: Supporters — primarily Colorado Rising Action, a conservative group that doesn't disclose its donors — argue the measure is about transparency, pointing to private dollars that flow to the governor's office for pet projects and others who funneled money to campaign donors.

"We thought it was important enough to know how money is being spent," said the group's director, Michael Fields.

In opposition: The measure would give Colorado legislative budget writers more authority. But state Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, says it's unnecessary. He noted budget writers review how the funds are spent and could demand changes if desired.