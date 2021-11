Beginning next year, you won’t have to visit your local movie theater to buy a perfectly buttered bucket of popcorn. AMC Theatres, the nation’s biggest movie theater chain, is expanding its business outside of the traditional theatrical exhibition industry and plans to sell its popcorn in shopping malls around the country. AMC is also preparing to partner with home delivery services in 2022 to allow customers to order from a nearby AMC location. Down the road, the company intends to have a presence at supermarkets and convenience stores with pre-packaged and microwavable AMC Theaters branded popcorn. The global popcorn market is a...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 HOURS AGO