Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Misses Q3 EPS by 37c

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.62, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.8 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $282.38 million. For earnings history and...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $404.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $455.94 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI) reported Q3 EPS of $1.44, $0.37 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $136.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $138.03 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. For earnings history and...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $684.96 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $745.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.32 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.21), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.53). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $680 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Stifel analyst Benjamin J. Burnett raised the price target on Sangamo BioSciences (NASDAQ: SGMO) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.64 million.
Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois raised the price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) to $22.00 (from $20.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten lowered the price target on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) to $15.00 (from $20.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten raised the price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) to $137.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0