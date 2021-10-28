Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Misses Q3 EPS by 37c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI) reported Q3 EPS of $1.44, $0.37 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $136.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $138.03 million.

