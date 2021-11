Phoenix is a lovely, squishy, medium-sized girl who is around 2-3 years old. She is a great girl who is fully house-trained (but may have a few small accidents as she gets acclimated) and crate trained. Phoenix should be an only pet in her new home. She is willing to give you all her love. She would be fine with older, school-aged children. Interested in Phoenix? Email www.dogtownrescue.org. ••

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 DAYS AGO