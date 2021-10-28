CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Map: Colorado's COVID-19 case rate increase is worst in the nation

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 12 days ago
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Colorado has the lowest number of hospital beds available right now compared with any other point in the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said Wednesday.

Yes, but: It's still unclear what Gov. Jared Polis' administration will do to address the worsening situation.

Threat level: The rate of coronavirus cases nationwide is declining, but Colorado leads the U.S. in per capita case increases over the past two weeks.

  • State public health officials cautioned that rising positivity rates indicate more hospitalizations to come.

And the situation is taxing the state's health care system.

  • An estimated 1,191 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado, ticking toward December's high of 1,847, when bed capacity was greater.
  • The highest hospitalization rates are in El Paso, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties, according to state data.

What they're saying: "We are continuing to move very much in the wrong direction," Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 chief, said at a briefing.

Between the lines: State public health leaders said they don't know why Colorado is the trouble spot on the COVID map.

  • Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist, speculated it could be related to the weather, pointing to western and northern states having higher rates.

What's happening: For months now, as the fifth wave rose unabated, officials have hinted at new statewide mandates to protect hospital capacity. But so far, little is known.

  • The executive director of Colorado's public health department said in August that her agency is looking at new statewide policies.
  • The governor said last week he's considering using the National Guard to address the issue but didn't offer details.
  • Eric France, the state's chief medical officer, raised the possibility of mask requirements and additional action at the state and local level.

What's new: Pressed Wednesday by Axios Denver, state officials said the geographic disparities in rates means local requirements — not a statewide order — are the best approach.

  • Bookman said the state is discussing the matter with local authorities, but he would not share details.

Zoom in: Likewise, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock played coy when asked about the possibility of new rules, such as indoor mask mandates or requiring proof of vaccinations in public places.

  • "As always, the answer remains the same: Data will lead us, and everything remains on the table," Hancock said. "It would be too early to take anything off the table."

Editor's note: The headline in this story has been corrected to reflect that Colorado's coronavirus case rate increase is the highest in the U.S., not its total case count.

Comments / 68

Kiah Beast
12d ago

If I am not mistaken the highest vaccine rates are in those counties experiencing the most case load. This is consistent with many other cities across the us and primarily in Blue governed states! Amazing how the article does not reflect the rates with or without vaccination Proving once again this whole thing is a Fauci F…Up Maybe if the would read and follow the science and make alternative treatments and preventables easily accessible we wouldn’t be in this mess Think India!

Reply(12)
24
Donna Larson
12d ago

How come we aren’t hearing much lately from our wonderful Governor Polis? He got married and seems to be laying low these days!!!! Next election he’ll be history, he’s made so many mistakes and bad calls people can’t stand him anymore.

Reply
9
Bill Dub
12d ago

The independence institute is proud to announce that the fifth and final nominee for the coveted Californian of the year is….Colorado Governor J Polis.

Reply(1)
9
