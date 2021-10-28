1-minute ballot guide: What Proposition 120 on the ballot would mean for your property taxes
Colorado voters will decide on whether Proposition 120 should pass — but the courts may decide how far the measure's property tax cut will extend.
State of play: Proposition 120 was designed to lower property tax rates for all residents in the state.
- But Colorado lawmakers approved a bill to recategorize the tax code so it would only apply to multifamily housing and lodging. It also included a temporary tax cut for residential property owners.
What they're saying: Advocates for the measure — Gov. Jared Polis being one of them — suggest the legislation was an improper change that will be overturned in court.
- The lawmakers behind the bill say it was necessary because the original language would have resulted in a billion-dollar loss in tax revenue that would cripple local and state agencies.
The big picture: The back and forth is creating confusion because the nonpartisan description of the measure is different than how it reads.
By the numbers: Multifamily housing would see its assessment rate drop from 7.15% to 6.5% and lodging establishments would be reduced from 29% to 26.4%.
- It would lead to $46 million in lost tax collections for local governments and require the state to contribute about $13 million more to school districts under the current funding formula.
