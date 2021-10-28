CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do in Denver this Halloween weekend

By Alayna Alvarez
 7 days ago
Halloween weekend is upon us at last.

Here are some of the most haunting happenings around the metro:

🎃 Head to Hudson Gardens in Littleton all weekend to check out Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns , a dazzling display of 5,000 hand-carved and candlelit pumpkins.

🧟‍♂️ Catch a performance of Mel Brooks’ "Young Frankenstein: The Musical" at Vintage Theatre Productions in Aurora throughout the weekend.

👻 Don your best costume at the 12th annual Paranormal Palace on Saturday in the McNichols Building, where you can compete to win $2,000 in a costume contest. Tickets start at $75 and include an open bar.

🕺 Get your groove on at Poka Lola Social Club for its Zombie Disco Halloween Party on Saturday.

💀 Bring your dead face and join the Zombie Crawl through LoDo, where bars will be slinging discounted drinks and shot specials.

👠 The Clocktower Cabaret’s annual BOO-lesque weekend show returns to the haunted basement of Denver’s historic Daniels & Fisher Tower and is bound to “scare the shirt off you.”

🧙‍♀️ McGregor Square hosts McGregor Scare , a three-day festival featuring trick-or-treating for kids, a 21+ silent disco, Halloween games, movies and more.

🔪 On Sunday, Little Man Ice Cream celebrates its 13th annual Pumpkin Carving and Costume Contest , where kids can play games and parents can grab brews from Recess Beer Garden.

