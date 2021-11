The Chevy Chevelle debuted in 1964 as the Chevrolet Division’s version of the General Motors A-Body. The Chevelle, as well as the rest of the A-Body platform, was introduced as a competitor for the mid-size Ford Fairlane, which had been introduced in 1962. After its August 1963 introduction, 338,286 units of the Chevelle during the 1964 model year. The name Chevelle was taken either from a Hebrew or French (the jury is still out) female name meaning and “bold and beautiful.”

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO