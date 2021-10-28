CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Letter: One candidate stands out

Gloucester Daily Times
 7 days ago

I cannot leave my Lendall Street home off of Harrison Avenue without battling traffic at the lights. The destruction of Mattos Field and subsequent construction of a new school is going to make this nightmare worse. Often, it is impossible to exit or access Harrison...

www.gloucestertimes.com

Sandusky Register

School board candidates stand for choice

I have talked to many parents and grandparents around Erie County who agree with me that we must stand strong for our children by getting our voices heard in our schools. I'm for freedom and against mandates in all schools across the county. I say NO to the forced mandates of masks and vaccines for our children. Every school policy should include an opt out for the child. I also say NO to the teaching of critical race theory and multiple gender theory, which have no place in any school's curriculum.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Support for Mechanicsburg candidates

Mechanicsburg residents Paulette Matthews, Jenna Raniowski and Laura Martin join thousands of Democratic women campaigning across the nation in this year’s municipal election. Democrats believe that democracy serves every person and everyone deserves a seat at the table, especially these women on the ballot for Mechanicsburg Borough Council in 2021.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Lisa Wallace is the most qualified candidate

To the editor -- I have been asked, "You are a registered Republican, why do you support Lisa Wallace?" I support Lisa Wallace because I believe in Lisa Wallace!. I first met Lisa in 1998. We both volunteered for the Juvenile Court Community Accountability Boards. Lisa went on to be hired by the Juvenile Prosecutors and worked in the Juvenile Justice arena until 2014. I became a City Council member and Mayor of Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Mercer Island Reporter

Firefighter endorsement for local candidates | Letters

Your Mercer Island Firefighters work in a profession where we can directly see the impacts on you, and on us, of the decisions made by elected officials. Our Union is a democratic organization, not unlike that of our United States, in that we identify concerns, engage in debate, propose solutions, and then vote on the priorities that protect the people of this Island and the members of this organization.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
Reporter

Letter to editor: Candidates disregard township ordinances

I have been a resident of Lower Salford for nearly eight years. I know how much this community values its open space and is generally apprehensive of commercial development. There is a strong interest in keeping this community clean and green. When giant school board campaign signs pop up around town, people take notice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
theintelligencer.com

Letter: Gidwani calls for support of Envision Shelton candidates

Sign season is clearly upon us. Lawns throughout town have sprouted signs supporting this candidate or that cause in anticipation of the upcoming municipal election. It is refreshing to see that there are many lawns that have signs from up to three different political parties which seems to indicate our city has finally realized that in a local election it is most important to cast your vote for the person rather than party.
ELECTIONS
Watertown News

LETTER: Watertown Resident Endorses Candidate for District A Councilor

I’m writing as a Watertown resident and community leader to make a full-throated endorsement for Nicole Gardner to become our next District A Town Councilor. I encourage all progressives who live in the East End to cast their ballots for Nicole on November 2nd. Having worked closely with Nicole on...
WATERTOWN, MA
Vail Daily

Letter: Read between the lines on school board candidates

Standing above a banner of the Eagle County Grassroots Conservatives, whose page of “educational materials” includes Steve Bannon, Spanish scientists who discovered what is really in the Pfizer vaccine, and Mike Lindell dancing around a stolen election, Heather Bergquist spoke about homeschooling her children and her God-given right to make decisions for them at an event where Lauren Boebert was the keynote speaker. It is Bergquist’s right, but once children are part of society as a whole, her rights come after her obligations to the rest of society and the children with whom they will interact. She accuses the school district of practicing medicine without a license on COVID-19 when what school officials are doing is following the best public health advice available, looking out for the welfare of all the students, teachers and Eagle County residents.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The City Council#1623 Studios
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Candidate who duck constituents doom democracy

To the editor -- Candidates stonewalling ("Q&A forums lack candidates," YHR Oct. 22) Editorial Board interviews! As a voter, it brought to mind my high school hallway experiences of accidentally stumbling upon "The" clique, only to be greeted with awkward silence, no eye contact, shuffling feet, stiff smiles. Refusing to...
ELECTIONS
Watertown News

LETTER: Resident Endorses School Committee Candidate

This election day I am casting my vote for Amy Donohue for School Committee. Amy’s credentials as a dedicated public servant and involved parent have been well-documented over the past several years. Her commitment to our Public Schools goes far beyond the interests of her own children, as she cares...
WATERTOWN, MA
Reading Eagle

Letter: NAACP stands with Spanish-speaking voters

The Reading Branch NAACP #2289 stands in solidarity with Spanish-speaking voters throughout Berks County. We defend the unalienable rights of voters to vote and participate fully in democracy. Nationally, the NAACP has joined Fighting for our Vote with coalition partners calling for voting rights protections to combat voter suppression. This...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Gloucester Daily Times

Letter: Verga deserves your vote

I’ve known Greg Verga and the entire Verga family for nearly 30 years. What stands out most about them is their unwavering commitment to community and love for the city of Gloucester. Frequently these days when elections come up, you hear the refrain of “what difference will it make who...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Watertown News

LETTER: Council Candidate’s Thank You Letter to Watertown Voters

I wanted to express my sincere gratitude to the hundreds of residents of East Watertown for their kindness, opinions, suggestions and overall great Watertown spirit that they shared with me during the past six months. I enjoyed every day of this effort as you give me the encouragement to keep...
WATERTOWN, MA
Axios Twin Cities

Where Minneapolis' mayoral candidates stand on rent control

Minneapolis voters will be asked on their ballots to give City Council the power to create a policy that would limit how much landlords can raise rent on their tenants. What they're saying: Candidates Sheila Nezhad, Kate Knuth and A.J. Awed all said they support rent control. Nezhad and Awed endorsed Minneapolis United for Rent Control's proposal to tie annual rent increases to inflation or the consumer price index. Knuth supports rent control but didn't specify what type of cap she would back. She wants to make sure it doesn't limit new housing development or hit small landlords. Mayor Jacob Frey generally opposes rent control, though he supports the ballot question and left the door open to supporting an anti-gouging measure. "Economists from the far left to the far right have near universally said that (rent control) is counterproductive — it does not work," Frey said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Democratic BET candidates take a stand

When did “investment” become a dirty word in Greenwich, one of the nation’s premier financial centers? We are the Democratic candidates for the Board of Estimate and Taxation. Our core belief is that investments to support essential town services and priority capital projects need to be properly planned for and funded. We are a team with financial, business and legal expertise and each of us has deep community connections.
GREENWICH, CT
Beaver County Times

Letter: Candidates should condemn sign stealing

Well, the Republicans are at it again, same old dirty political tricks. Democratic candidate signs are being stolen. This year is worse than ever. Just recently the Democratic booth at the Zelienople Country Fall Festival was vandalized with their tent and signs slashed. The coming election on Nov. 2 is for control of the courts. Republicans want to cheat by stealing and vandalizing other candidates' signs to get their candidates elected. Is this the kind of people we want in control of our society?
PUBLIC SAFETY
swnewsmedia.com

Paid letter: Make a stand for strong schools

We all work so hard every day to provide for our families and create a brighter future for our children. As a member of the District 112 School Board and someone who works in finance, I hope you’ll consider some perspective and data on our financial circumstances to realize just how critical it is that our families and households provide adequate funding for our teachers and our schools with a YES vote on the ECCS referendum.
CHANHASSEN, MN
MPNnow

Letter: Farmington justice candidate has 'integrity and grit'

Tonia Ettinger is my choice for Farmington town justice. Tonia would bring to Farmington 17 years of her experience as an attorney, as well as a wealth of knowledge from her long record of public service. Tonia has served in different roles throughout her legal career. For many years, she...
FARMINGTON, NY
parsippanyfocus.com

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Michael Soriano: Choice of Candidate

The Parsippany Mayoral election that will be held on November 2 provides Parsippany residents with a clear and very important choice between two candidates:. One candidate, during his four-year term, has demonstrated that he has the leadership experience, compassion, problem-solving, and communication skills that the job requires and that Parsippany residents richly deserve. The other candidate, in his eight years as Mayor, demonstrated that he had none of those skills. And if elected again, that former Mayor will undoubtedly prove unable to proactively and intelligently respond to the financial, climate and health challenges that will surely face Parsippany over the next four years.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Lancaster Online

Candidate provides further context (letter)

I am writing to provide more context to my public comment that was quoted in the LNP | LancasterOnline article about the Oct. 14 Manheim Township school board work session (“Manheim Township school board gets update on district's College, Career, Life Ready program,” Oct. 19). My comment was in regard...
ELECTIONS

