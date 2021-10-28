Letter: One candidate stands out

Standing above a banner of the Eagle County Grassroots Conservatives, whose page of “educational materials” includes Steve Bannon, Spanish scientists who discovered what is really in the Pfizer vaccine, and Mike Lindell dancing around a stolen election, Heather Bergquist spoke about homeschooling her children and her God-given right to make decisions for them at an event where Lauren Boebert was the keynote speaker. It is Bergquist’s right, but once children are part of society as a whole, her rights come after her obligations to the rest of society and the children with whom they will interact. She accuses the school district of practicing medicine without a license on COVID-19 when what school officials are doing is following the best public health advice available, looking out for the welfare of all the students, teachers and Eagle County residents.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO