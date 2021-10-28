CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

An elderly bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle at a busy intersection (San Angelo, TX)

 7 days ago

On Wednesday afternoon, an elderly bicyclist sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle at a busy intersection.

As per the initial information, the bicycle crash took place at the intersection of 29th Street and Bryant Ave.

October 28, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

