From the Point: What is the ripple effect of Sidney Crosby testing positive for COVID-19? Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo discuss the latest setback for the team: Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin testing positive for COVID-19. Now the Penguins will be missing their top-line center and three of their top six defenseman. Who will need to step up? And who is most impacted?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO