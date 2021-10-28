CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 8 picks: 49ers treated to Halloween win over Bears; Cardinals still rule NFC

By Cam Inman
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong story short, here are my NFL picks for Week 8:. 49ers 27, Bears 17: Jimmy Garoppolo dresses up for Halloween like the 2017 Garoppolo who took over the 49ers’ starting job with a win back then at Soldier Field. Line: 49ers -4 Cardinals 33, Packers 17: And the...

www.mercurynews.com

PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo confirms vaccination status, calls Aaron Rodgers situation ‘unfortunate,’ says no trade talks emerged

396 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19. That means he won't play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers isn't vaccinated and has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As an unvaccinated player, he will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, possibly more if he displays symptoms.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ defiant move vs. Packers that pissed off Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 9: 49ers upset Cardinals; Rams take down Titans; Bengals edge Browns

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are the headliners in the matchup between the Packers and Chiefs in Week 9, but there is much more to the schedule. Who will win the battle of Ohio? Cincinnati and Cleveland meet in a matchup of teams trying to keep pace in the super-competitive AFC North. Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a pair of wins against Joe Burrow last season. Will the Bengals get revenge?
FanSided

Deshaun Watson trade reportedly includes Washington getting Tua

With rumors swirling around a potential trade sending Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be headed to the NFC East. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly on the verge of closing a deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. New details are emerging rapidly in this potential deal and one of those surrounds current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Proposal: Eric Ebron to Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers no longer need Eric Ebron and the Packers are in desperate need of a catching tight end and Ebron should be their target at the trade deadline. Eric Ebron would be the perfect trade candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers to shop at the trade deadline. With the lack of draft capital in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers should look to trade Ebron to the Green Bay Packers. It would benefit both teams because of the lack of picks the Steelers have and the Packers’ lack of depth at that position.
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
