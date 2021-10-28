Farmers urged to look out for illegal hare coursing

The church may sell two sections of the property for housing, community organizations As a first step toward consolidation, Meridian United Church of Christ, formerly known as Frog Pond Church, has forwarded a proposal to partition two sections of its 2.4-acre property on SW Boeckman Road to the Wilsonville government's Development Review Board. The application would also convert the zoning of the land from agricultural to planned development residential use. This would allow a developer to build homes on a section that is currently an open field, according to Meridian United representative Richard Truitt. The church also may partition...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO