The White House correspondent for right-wing news outlet Newsmax has been suspended from Twitter for a week, under the social media platform’s rules about spreading Covid misinformation.Emerald Robinson posted a tweet on Monday that falsely claimed Covid vaccines “contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked”.She added: “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”The Daily Beast reported that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Ms Robinson’s account “has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy”.Luciferase is a class of enzymes that produces bioluminescence, which is when living...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO