Bold City Business: Behind a record-setting quarter for CSX

Local Jax Home Buyers LLC is reinvesting back into the local community by buying properties as-is and contributing to local charities. Owner Brandon West has been investing in Jacksonville for multiple years. West has been buying and selling properties in the Jacksonville region for more than four years. He recently launched Local Jax Home Buyers with a new business plan and mission. The new plan includes a large marketing campaign and budget, while the mission includes charitable and volunteer work within the community. West said there are many home buying companies in the area, but he is going about home buying differently. “Local Jax Home Buyers has a mission to help residents in northeast Florida get their homes sold fast regardless of the condition of the property,” West said. “We are also partnering with several local charitable organizations in the community, such as City Rescue Mission, Jacksonville Humane Society, and American Cancer Society." Local Jax Home Buyers offers fair, all-cash offers within 24 hours, allowing homeowners to avoid the hassle of listing their homes. There are no obligations and no fees associated with cash offers. By selling a home to the company, sellers pay no listing fees and no agent commissions. The closing process is hassle-free and fair, as Local Jax Home Buyers pays all closing costs. Homeowners can choose the closing date, which can be in days, not months, as with traditional listings. The company will handle any repairs needed and will even haul off unwanted items. “We help owners who have inherited an unwanted property, own a vacant house, are behind on payments, owe liens, downsized and can’t sell… even if the house needs repairs that you can’t pay for… and yes, even if the house is fire damaged or has bad rental tenants,” West added. “Put an end to all the stress and hassle of selling a house on your own or listing with an agent. Save time and money by selling directly to us.”

