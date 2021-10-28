CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold City Business: Behind a record-setting quarter for CSX

By Timothy Gibbons
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 7 days ago
The logistics industry is dealing with a turbulent time, as consumer and business behaviors are changing, hiring is challenging and the future is uncertain. Despite that uncertainty, Jacksonville-based CSX Corp. posted record-setting numbers in the...

Real estate Leads - October 29, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Gate buys land near Town Center gas station

Gate Petroleum Co. purchased about 20 acres of vacant land near St. Johns Town Center in a recent transaction. Duval County public records show Gate Petroleum purchased property near the intersection of Town Center Parkway and St. Johns Bluff Road. The property is situated on the south side of the street and wraps behind an existing Gate gas station at 4123 Town Center Pkwy.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Vistage Florida CEO, who grew organization, dies in Jacksonville

Longtime Vistage Florida CEO Kelly Scott died Sunday at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, the organization said Monday, succumbing to an aggressive form of cancer. Scott, who had been involved with Vistage Florida since 2007, served as CEO and chairman since 2012. Under his leadership, the executive coaching organization grew to serve more than 800 executives across the state. Scott, who died the night before his 66th birthday, came to the organization after a long career in the medical technologies industry. That included serving as managing director for the United Kingdom and Asian subsidiaries of cardiovascular device manufacturer Sorin Medical and as CEO of Gish Biomedical. Earlier in his career, Scott was CEO of holding company Triton Group Ltd. and worked at Ernst and Young. Vistage Florida board member Michael Earley was named Scott’s successor by the organization’s board Monday morning. Earley, who has been on the board for eight years, had been CEO of Metropolitan Health Networks, which was acquired by Humana Inc for $850 million in December 2012. “Sad doesn’t begin to describe the feelings of our office staff in Jacksonville and of our 38 Vistage Chairs across the state,” said Earley. “Kelly Scott took our company to new heights. It is now my responsibility to honor his legacy by leveraging the momentum he and his team have created.”
FLORIDA STATE
How Wavepilot Aerial built a drone photography business in Jax

First Coast drone operator Alex Fisher gets to put his previous careers in film and aviation into use daily. Fisher is founder of Wavepilot Aerial, which does aerial photography and aerial film-making across several industries in the Jacksonville metro. He recently talked to the Business Journal about how he built his business and what he sees happening in the industry. The below Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jax office market showing signs of recovery

As the office market in the Jacksonville metro area continues to recover from the pandemic, there are some positive signs for the future. The Q3 office report from JLL shows the sector's overall vacancy rate increased during the third quarter and now sits at 20.8%, due in large part to CSX vacating space at its headquarters.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Local Jax Home Buyers Takes a Unique Approach to Home Buying

Local Jax Home Buyers LLC is reinvesting back into the local community by buying properties as-is and contributing to local charities. Owner Brandon West has been investing in Jacksonville for multiple years. West has been buying and selling properties in the Jacksonville region for more than four years. He recently launched Local Jax Home Buyers with a new business plan and mission. The new plan includes a large marketing campaign and budget, while the mission includes charitable and volunteer work within the community. West said there are many home buying companies in the area, but he is going about home buying differently. “Local Jax Home Buyers has a mission to help residents in northeast Florida get their homes sold fast regardless of the condition of the property,” West said. “We are also partnering with several local charitable organizations in the community, such as City Rescue Mission, Jacksonville Humane Society, and American Cancer Society." Local Jax Home Buyers offers fair, all-cash offers within 24 hours, allowing homeowners to avoid the hassle of listing their homes. There are no obligations and no fees associated with cash offers. By selling a home to the company, sellers pay no listing fees and no agent commissions. The closing process is hassle-free and fair, as Local Jax Home Buyers pays all closing costs. Homeowners can choose the closing date, which can be in days, not months, as with traditional listings. The company will handle any repairs needed and will even haul off unwanted items. “We help owners who have inherited an unwanted property, own a vacant house, are behind on payments, owe liens, downsized and can’t sell… even if the house needs repairs that you can’t pay for… and yes, even if the house is fire damaged or has bad rental tenants,” West added. “Put an end to all the stress and hassle of selling a house on your own or listing with an agent. Save time and money by selling directly to us.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
