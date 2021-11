Game streaming will soon be next-level as NVIDIA has just announced the GeForce NOW RTX 3080. This service is said to deliver next-generation performance to cloud gaming. It can stream up to 1440p at 120 FPS gaming on both Mac and PC. It offers ultra-low latency that is almost as good as local gaming. The new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership can also be enjoyed on different devices like a supercomputer, SHIELD TV, and even Android devices.

