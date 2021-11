A 32-year old Syracuse man was arrested three times by three separate police agencies in less than six hours in Onondaga and Cayuga counties. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office charged Rashawn Wilborn with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he allegedly stole a car from Tractor Supply on Grant Avenue Road in Auburn at around 5:30 Monday morning and crashed it into the Kentucky Fried Chicken. The Auburn Fire Department responded to control a gas leak. Wilborn was arrested on a half-dozen charges and faces further criminal charges after being found in back of the Grant Motel. That is where Auburn Police say two hours earlier, Wilborn allegedly committed a burglary as he was found with the items stolen in his possession.

AUBURN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO