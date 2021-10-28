BCPS high school students invited to 5th Annual BCPS-HBCU Virtual College Fair

TOWSON, MD—All Baltimore County Public Schools high school students are invited to participate in the fifth annual BCPS-HBCU Virtual College Fair.

The fair will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4 – 7 p.m.

At the free event, students will have the opportunity to meet representatives from more than 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities from throughout the nation. Students and their parents can participate in virtual workshops related to the college selection process and financial aid. Students can register for the fair online or with their school counselors or college counselors. All participating seniors are encouraged to complete the Common Black College Application (CBCA). Seniors who complete the CBCA can apply to all participating HBCUs, at once, for a flat fee of $20. BCPS students also may use the CBCA waiver code MDFSI03 to waive the regular flat fee.

“I encourage all BCPS high school students to take advantage of this really special opportunity to explore their college options,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Since Milford Mill Academy first launched this college fair in 2017, more than 4,300 BCPS seniors and juniors have been served. We look forward to reaching even more students and their families at this year’s fair!”

Colleges are continuing to register for the event. The list thus far includes:

Alabama State University

Arkansas Baptist College

Bethune-Cookman University

Bowie State University

Central State University

Clark Atlanta University

Coppin State University

Delaware State University

Dillard University

Fisk University

Florida Memorial University

Fort Valley State University

Grambling State University

Hampton University

Harris-Stowe State University

Jackson State University

LeMoyne-Owen College

Lincoln University (PA)

Livingstone College

Mississippi Valley State University

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

Norfolk State University

Paine College

Saint Augustine’s University

Shaw University

Spelman College

Talladega College

Tennessee State University

Tougaloo College

Tuskegee University

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia State University

