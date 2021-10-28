BCPS high school students invited to 5th Annual BCPS-HBCU Virtual College Fair
TOWSON, MD—All Baltimore County Public Schools high school students are invited to participate in the fifth annual BCPS-HBCU Virtual College Fair.
The fair will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4 – 7 p.m.
At the free event, students will have the opportunity to meet representatives from more than 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities from throughout the nation. Students and their parents can participate in virtual workshops related to the college selection process and financial aid. Students can register for the fair online or with their school counselors or college counselors. All participating seniors are encouraged to complete the Common Black College Application (CBCA). Seniors who complete the CBCA can apply to all participating HBCUs, at once, for a flat fee of $20. BCPS students also may use the CBCA waiver code MDFSI03 to waive the regular flat fee.
“I encourage all BCPS high school students to take advantage of this really special opportunity to explore their college options,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Since Milford Mill Academy first launched this college fair in 2017, more than 4,300 BCPS seniors and juniors have been served. We look forward to reaching even more students and their families at this year’s fair!”
Colleges are continuing to register for the event. The list thus far includes:
Alabama State University
Arkansas Baptist College
Bethune-Cookman University
Bowie State University
Central State University
Clark Atlanta University
Coppin State University
Delaware State University
Dillard University
Fisk University
Florida Memorial University
Fort Valley State University
Grambling State University
Hampton University
Harris-Stowe State University
Jackson State University
LeMoyne-Owen College
Lincoln University (PA)
Livingstone College
Mississippi Valley State University
Morehouse College
Morgan State University
Norfolk State University
Paine College
Saint Augustine’s University
Shaw University
Spelman College
Talladega College
Tennessee State University
Tougaloo College
Tuskegee University
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia State University
The post BCPS high school students invited to 5th Annual BCPS-HBCU Virtual College Fair appeared first on Nottingham MD .
Comments / 0