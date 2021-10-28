CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

SUCCESSION: HBO’s Drama TV Series Renewed for a Fourth Season

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has renewed its drama TV series Succession for a Fourth Season. The Succession: Season 4 is expected to be comprised of nine episodes like Season 3. The official press release for Succession: Season 4 renewal is below. Succession Renewed for Season 4 by HBO Press Release. HBO has...

film-book.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Succession - Renewed for a 4th Season

HBO Renews Drama Series SUCCESSION For A Fourth Season. HBO has renewed the Emmy® winning drama series SUCCESSION for a fourth season, it was announced today by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. ​​Created by Jesse Armstrong, SUCCESSION kicked off its nine-episode third season October 17, with new episodes...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Review: HBO’s ‘Succession’ Season Three Premiere “Secession”

Despite its lengthy hiatus post-the season two finale, Succession’s season three premiere throws the viewers and characters right back where they left off and to consider the aftermath and where to go next. Of course, what better way to remind audiences that, for all the dramatics of the finale, the Roy family are still who they are, and that won’t change.
TV SERIES
Morning Sun

Apple TV+ drama series exploits alien ‘Invasion’

“Invasion” has the potential to be a lesson in geography and a travelogue with aliens. As extraterrestrials attempt a global land-grab, the 10-part Apple TV+ drama tracks the fallout for individuals across continents. Among those whose stories are told: A rural American sheriff (Sam Neill), a U.S soldier (Shamier Anderson) stationed in the Middle East, and a Japanese aerospace technician (Shioli Kutsuna). The creators include Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” and “Deadpool” films) and David Weil (“Hunters”). Three episodes will be released Friday, with new episodes out weekly.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Jon Brown
Person
Hiam Abbass
Person
Dagmara Dominczyk
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
Linda Emond
Person
Alan Ruck
Person
Dasha Nekrasova
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ renews ‘Mythic Quest’ comedy series for seasons three and four

Apple TV+ today announced a season three and four pickup of “Mythic Quest,” the hit sitcom from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, which has been hailed by critics as “hilarious and endearing,” “a ton of fun,” and “the best workplace comedy on TV.”. McElhenney, who also stars,...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

DOOM PATROL: Season 3, Episode 9: Evil Patrol TV Show Trailer [HBO Max]

HBO Max‘s Doom Patrol: Season 3, Episode 9: Evil Patrol TV show trailer has been released. Doom Patrol stars Mark Sheppard, Julie McNiven, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Timothy Dalton, Abigail Shapiro, and Joivan Wade. Series Plot Synopsis. Doom Patrol‘s plot synopsis: “Doom Patrol is a re-imagining...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12? Has the HBO Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself. The cast also includes Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Sistas Renewed for Season 4 at BET

Tyler Perry’s Sistas won’t stop anytime soon: BET has renewed the soapy drama for Season 4, according to our sister site Deadline. Debuting in 2019, Sistas centers on a group of Black female friends as they navigate love, careers and family together. KJ Smith stars as attorney Andi, with Ebony Obsidian as Karen, Mignon Von as Danni, Novi Brown as Sabrina and Crystal Hayslett as Fatima. The supporting cast includes Chido Nwokocha as Gary, DeVale Ellis as Zac and Trinity Whiteside as Preston. Season 3 of Sistas premiered in June on BET and ranked as the No. 1 scripted series on cable...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Hbo Max#Drama Series#Drama Tv Series Renewed#Hbo Hbo#Hbo Press#Hbo Programming#Hbo Original#Roman
CNBC

Carl Quintanilla's digital interview series BINGE is back with the executive producer of HBO's smash hit "Succession"

CNBC's Carl Quintanilla's digital series BINGE features dynamic interviews with the names behind some of the buzziest shows in Hollywood. First up? Frank Rich, the executive producer and creative mind behind HBO's smash hit "Succession," which recently returned for season 3. Rich shares his thoughts on the show's dysfunctional family dynamic, the characters' return to TV amid a pandemic, working with the executives at HBO, Netflix's global sensation "Squid Game," and much more.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

4400: Season Two? Has the CW Mystery TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the 4400 TV show is a reboot of The 4400 which ran for four seasons (2004-07). This version stars Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, TL Thompson, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, Amarr, and Autumn Best. Over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. One night, they are all returned to a location in Detroit not having aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, empathetic social worker Jharrel Mateo (David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer Keisha Taylor (Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care. These unwilling time travelers, collectively dubbed the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few “upgrades”, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Head of the Class’: TV Review

Things I remember about the original Head of the Class, which aired on ABC from 1986 to 1991: that terrific ensemble cast. Howard Hesseman, Robin Givens and the guy who’s now running Paramount Pictures? Come on! The opening credits and Ed Alton’s theme music. It’s a bop! The Moscow episodes. Your history books may say otherwise, but in my mind, the Cold War was ended by Rocky IV and Head of the Class. Thing I don’t remember about the original Head of the Class: what the show’s actual premise was. As best I can explain, it was about a diverse group...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Squid Game to Compete as Drama, Not Limited Series, at 2022 Awards Shows

Succession, for one, will have to grind Squid Game‘s bones to make its bread during awards season. Though Netflix’s most popular (OK, “sampled”) original series has yet to be renewed for any additional season, our sister site IndieWire has confirmed that the nine-episode Korean thriller will compete as a drama series, and not as a limited series, at upcoming awards shows (including next fall’s Emmys). It thus will throw in against the anticipated likes of Succession, Better Call Saul‘s final season, The White Lotus and This Is Us‘ farewell run. As IndieWire notes, Netflix already has Margaret Qualley’s Maid in queue to...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

STATION ELEVEN (2021) TV Mini-series Trailer: Mackenzie Davis stars in a Post-apocalyptic Saga Spanning Multiple Timelines [HBO Max]

HBO Max‘s Station Eleven (2021) TV mini-series trailer has been released. The Station Eleven trailer stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, Lori Petty, Gael Garcìa Bernal, and Danielle Deadwyler. Crew. Created for television and showrun by Patrick Somerville with Paramount Television...
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Starz Renews Wrestling Drama Heels for a Second Season

Earlier today, Heels lead actor Stephen Amell took to Twitter to confirm that a second season of the Starz wrestling drama has been confirmed. According to Deadline, it was also confirmed that Trey Tucker (Bobb Pin) and Robby Ramos (Cottonmouth) will not only be reprising their roles but that they’ve also been promoted to series regulars. Mike O’Malley is also set to return as the showrunner for Heels’ sophomore season.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Can’t Overcome Disappointment About End to Original Series: TV Review

In the pantheon of shows known for having the “worst series finale” of all time, Showtime’s “Dexter” is right at the top. Since the episode titled “Remember the Monsters?” originally aired eight years ago, anti-hero serial killer Dexter Morgan faking his own death and pivoting to becoming a lumberjack has been a shorthand for what a show shouldn’t do when it finally ends, even if it’s ending on top or on its own terms. And while “Dexter” remained a hit for Showtime — lasting 96 episodes over eight seasons — plenty of arguments have been made by fans and critics...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy