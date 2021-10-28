CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

What is Day of the Dead and why do we celebrate the holiday in November?

By Keyris Manzanares
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the days leading up to Día de los Muertos, families gather items that remind them of their departed loved ones and adorn altars to honor them so they know they will never be forgotten. Family members hold vigils and visit cemeteries with marigolds in hand.

In Mexico, Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a time to honor ancestors and loved ones that have gone to the spirit world. Celebrations are held after Halloween on Nov. 1 and 2 which are two major Catholic holy days, All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

8News spoke with Andrew Chesnut, Ph.D., professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, who explained how these Catholic holidays and Día de los Muertos came together as one celebration.

Chesnut said that as part of the Spanish colonization of the Americas, Spaniards brought Catholicism and its holy days to the continent. Already in Central Mexico, the Aztecs had a similar celebration dedicated to honoring their dead that lasted for a month during the modern month of August.

During that month, the Aztecs honored the spirit of the dead and paid tribute to Mictēcacihuātl, the Aztec death goddess who ruled the underworld.

But instead of seeing the common threads between the festivals and what they honored, the Spaniards had a different plan.

“The Spanish Catholics see everything that’s indigenous religion as basically satanic and it needs to be wiped out,” Professor Chesnut explained. “So they take this Aztec month of the dead and they combine it and collapse into the two days of the dead that we have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYhu2_0cfDhnN500
(Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Today in Mexico, Día de los Muertos is still celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, also still the Catholic holidays — All Saints Day and All Souls Day. During this time, families create altars for their departed so they no longer cease to exist – they come together from the spirit world on these days and nights. Deceased infants and children are celebrated on Nov. 1 while the larger day of honoring adults who have died is held on Nov. 2.

Relatives often gather at graveyards to share drinks and stories or hold night-long vigils. Everyone has their own traditions so every Day of the Dead celebration is unique.

Families place ofrendas (offerings) like sugar skulls, drinks, favorite foods, mole (a Mexican dish), mezcal, tequila and other knick-knacks belonging to the person who died. Cempasúchil (marigolds) are the flower of the dead and they can be seen on alters and throughout the celebration. An iconic symbol of Day of the Dead is sugar and chocolate skulls, which are candy skulls used to adorn altars.

“It’s a mixture of somber and solemn depending on when their loved one died. But also it’s festive. If you go to the cemetery there is also mariachi playing,” Chesnut said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVzQw_0cfDhnN500
    Mexican families traditionally flock to local cemeteries to honor their dead relatives as part of the “Dia de los Muertos,” or Day of the Dead celebrations. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYSMv_0cfDhnN500
    View of sugar skulls, a common gift for children and decoration for “Day of the Dead”, at the “Museo del Juguete Antiguo México” in Mexico City on Oct. 20, 2020. The collection of skulls is from 1968 and were made as gifts for the different sports delegations that participated in the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tx6Ge_0cfDhnN500
    An altar for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi and other victims is seen in the outdoor courtyard of the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary in East Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ej3s_0cfDhnN500
    Aztec dancers stand by an altar dedicated to Spc. Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier who was murdered on April 22, 2020, inside a Fort Hood, Texas, armory by another enlisted soldier, at the Dia de Los Muertos celebration in East Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwSPO_0cfDhnN500
    In this Saturday, Oct. 29, 2017, photo participants take part in a procession during the 18th Annual Dia De Los Muertos celebrations at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Th2P9_0cfDhnN500
    Offering of the dead in a house during a Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1, 2020, in Ocotepec, Mexico. It is a tradition in this town for people to put offerings in the houses of those who died during the year and open the doors for other people to visit. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCs6s_0cfDhnN500
    View of small skeleton figures on display at the Jamaica flowers market in Mexico City, on October 31, 2011, as Mexicans prepare to celebrate the traditional Day of the Dead. AFP PHOTO/RONALDO SCHEMIDT (Photo by Ronaldo SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

People of Mexican heritage aren’t the only ones who celebrate the Day of the Dead. Over time the celebrations have spread to other countries including the United States.

In regards to celebrations in Virginia, Chesnut said they aren’t as common because the traditions are not widely celebrated among Central Americans. Virginia’s population of people who emigrated from Central America is much higher than the Mexican population living in the state.

Professor Chesnut told 8News that movies like “Coco” (2017) and the James Bond film “Spectre” (2015) were both catalysts in the growing popularity of Día de los Muertos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g19Fw_0cfDhnN500
The U.S. Premiere of “Coco” at the El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 8, 2017, in Hollywood. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

“‘Coco’ is like dynamite. Even in places where they don’t have much of a Mexican population, you’ll now see all kinds of Day of the Dead events taking place,” Chesnut said adding that many Mexican families, including his wife’s family, were inspired to celebrate Day of the Dead after seeing the movie.

The Mexican state of Michoacán and Oaxaca are the epicenters of Day of the Dead celebrations. The holiday was typically celebrated by rural and working-class families, according to Chesnut.

“My wife grew up in a middle-class family and they would go to the cemeteries, but more as tourists watching the working-class people commemorate and do all their rituals with their departed loved ones,” Chesnut explained. “But after Coco, a lot of my relatives in Michoacán started setting up their own home altars.”

As for the movie “Spectre,” it inspired a massive Dia de los Muertos parade in Mexico City in 2016. Chesnut called this is an example of life imitating art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFr9i_0cfDhnN500
A parade during the Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico City, on Oct. 27, 2018. The parade was inspired by the James Bond 007 movie “Spectre”. (Photo by ROCIO VAZQUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“All these traditions — everyone dressing up as Catrinas, the skeleton dame, is very recent,” Chesnut explained. “La Catrina is a skeleton dame who was created from the pen of graphic illustrator Jose Guadalupe Posada, who created her as a burlesque figure making fun of elite women who at the beginning of the 20th Century would dress like French or other European women walking around with their fancy parasols and dressed to the T’s while the rest of the Mexican population is starving.”

La Catrina has become a symbol of Day of the Dead. Even for Halloween, people will paint their faces in that style. It’s still political satire but has become more commercialized.

“There seems to be like an insatiable appetite to things relating to Mexican death culture,” Chesnut said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhjS4_0cfDhnN500
    La Catrina (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBipu_0cfDhnN500
    In this 2017 photo a participant poses for photos during the 18th Annual Dia De Los celebrations at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGbBP_0cfDhnN500
    In this 2017 photo a participant poses for a photo during the 18th Annual Dia De Los Muertos celebrations at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euGda_0cfDhnN500
    In this 2017 photo participants take part in a procession during the 18th Annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHXcY_0cfDhnN500
    Participants have makeup applied prior to the festivities at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to mark Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1Kdh_0cfDhnN500
    Members of the Mi Lindo Mexico dance group wait to perform during the Day of the Dead celebration in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, 2019. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of small skeleton figures on display at the Jamaica flowers market in Mexico City, on Oct. 31, 2011, as Mexicans prepare to celebrate the traditional Day of the Dead. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

