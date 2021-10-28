CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Learn the Right Lessons from the Chinese Hypersonic Missile Test | Opinion

By Rebeccah Heinrichs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although the tests raised eyebrows over the challenges they pose to the United States, it should come as no surprise that China has this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missile Defense#Nuclear Deterrence#Missiles#Chinese#The Financial Times#Pentagon#U S Strategic Command#White House#Hudson Institute
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
AFP

US 'absolutely' has ability to defend Taiwan: top Pentagon general

The United States military "absolutely" has the ability to defend Taiwan from an attack by China if called on to do so, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Wednesday. He added the United States believes the differences between China and Taiwan should be resolved peacefully based on the will of the people on both sides.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
International Business Times

Over 200 US, South Korean Warplanes Conducting Secret Operations In Korea Amid Pyongyang’s Missile Test

The U.S. and South Korea are reportedly carrying out a large-scale joint air drill in South Korea, amid tensions in the region following North Korea's recent missile test. Over 200 aircraft are said to be involved in the five-day drill that began Monday. The long-time allies are said to be keeping the aerial exercise low-key as the U.S. efforts to hold talks with North Korea about its nuclear program gain pace, reported The Drive.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Pentagon sharply raises its estimate of Chinese nuclear warheads

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday sharply increased its estimate of China's projected nuclear weapons arsenal over the coming years, saying Beijing could have 700 warheads by 2027 and possibly 1,000 by 2030. While the numbers would still be significantly smaller than the current U.S. nuclear stockpile,...
MILITARY
erienewsnow.com

Satellite images appear to show China is making significant progress developing missile silos that could eventually launch nuclear weapons

Rapid construction at three suspected silo fields in China -- which could eventually be capable of launching long-range nuclear missiles -- appears to indicate that Beijing is putting substantial efforts and resources into the development of its nuclear capabilities, according to analysis of new commercial satellite images. Experts from the...
MILITARY
Mercury News

Friedman: Would Russia or China help us if we were invaded by space aliens?

In a recent essay on great-power competition and climate change, Rob Litwak, an arms control expert at the Wilson Center, recalled a question that President Ronald Reagan posed to Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, after they took a walk during their 1985 Lake Geneva summit. As Gorbachev put it later:...
POLITICS
fox44news.com

Putin urges development of new hypersonic missiles, lasers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the country’s arms manufacturers Wednesday to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles and high-energy lasers to maintain the country’s edge in military technologies. Speaking during a meeting with officials, Putin hailed the new weapons, such as the Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic weapons...
MILITARY
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
625K+
Followers
67K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy