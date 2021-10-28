2021 PFL Championship video highlights: Harrison, Cooper win back-to-back $1 million titles

The PFL crowned six new $1 million winners for its 2021 season Wednesday, and two of them became repeat champions.

At the top of the card, Kayla Harrison (12-0) stayed perfect with a second-round armbar submission of Taylor Guardado (3-2). Harrison was a huge favorite in the fight and backed it up to win her second PFL women’s lightweight title. Now the speculation will turn to what her next move is and whether she’ll be back with the promotion for 2022.

In the welterweight final, Ray Cooper III (24-7-1) upset Magomed Magomedkerimov (29-6) with a big third-round knockout for his second title. He won the welterweight season in 2019. Magomedkerimov beat Cooper to win the 2018 title and was looking for his second belt, as well.

In other title fights, Bruno Cappelozza (14-5) beat Ante Delija (19-5) to win the heavyweight crown; Movlid Khaybulaev (19-0-1) stayed unbeaten and topped Chris Wade (20-7) to win the featherweight title; Antonio Carlos Junior (13-5) submitted Marthin Hamlet (8-3) to win at light heavyweight; and Raush Manfio (15-3) finished off his Cinderella story with a win over Loik Radzhabov (15-4-1) to win the lightweight title.

In non-title fights, Abigail Montes (3-0) upset boxing standout Claressa Shields (1-1) with a split decision. It was Shields’ first loss in combat sports. And former Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd (16-3) moved up to lightweight and beat Kaitlin Young (12-12-1) in her promotional debut.

Check out the highlights from the six playoff finals, as well as the non-title bouts, in the 2021 PFL Championship video above.

