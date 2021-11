The Dutch supreme court will on Friday hand down its judgment in a $50-billion battle pitting former shareholders of the dismantled oil giant Yukos against the Russian government. Moscow was ordered to make the record payout by a Hague-based arbitration tribunal in 2014, but it has challenged the case for the past seven years through the Dutch courts. The ex-shareholders were awarded compensation for the break-up of Yukos after its former owner, the Kremlin critic and ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was arrested in 2003. But even if they win on Friday, it could be difficult to enforce the judgment, with years more legal action around the world likely needed to seize Russian assets.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO