CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

61-year-old Romero Maldonado killed after a motorcycle crash; Daniel Joshua Campa charged (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFeLB_0cfDgLbO00
61-year-old Romero Maldonado killed after a motorcycle crash; Daniel Joshua Campa charged (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 61-year-old Romero Maldonado as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in San Antonio.

The investigation reports showed that a San Antonio man has been accused of manslaughter, driving through a stop sign and causing a collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist last week. Daniel Joshua Campa, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

61-year-old Romero Maldonado killed after a motorcycle crash; Daniel Joshua Campa charged

October 28, 2021

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

A pickup truck crash killed 1 person on Highway 4 (Martinez, CA)

A pickup truck crash killed 1 person on Highway 4 (Martinez, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, one person died after a pickup truck accident on Highway 4. Officers quickly responded to the area of westbound Highway 4 lanes, east of McEwen Road just after 10:45 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that the Ford was traveling westbound when it drifted off the road and flipped off a center-divide embankment.
MARTINEZ, CA
Nationwide Report

49-year-old Charles Hodges died after a pedestrian crash; Catarino Sotelo Jacinto arrested (Carson City, NV)

Authorities identified 49-year-old Charles Hodges, a Gardnerville man, who was killed after a hit-and-run accident in Carson City on Thursday, October 28, 2021. According to the reports, a 2002 silver Nissan pickup truck was going northbound on S. Carson Street at the IR-580 on ramp when it struck a pedestrian crossing the on-ramp in the crosswalk. The truck continued traveling northbound on the interstate and fled from the scene after hitting the man. On arrival, emergency crews rushed the pedestrian, identified as Charles Hodges, to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy