61-year-old Romero Maldonado killed after a motorcycle crash; Daniel Joshua Campa charged (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 61-year-old Romero Maldonado as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in San Antonio.

The investigation reports showed that a San Antonio man has been accused of manslaughter, driving through a stop sign and causing a collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist last week. Daniel Joshua Campa, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

61-year-old Romero Maldonado killed after a motorcycle crash; Daniel Joshua Campa charged

October 28, 2021