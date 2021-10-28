CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The make-or-break climate summit: here’s what’s at stake at Cop26

By Jonathan Watts
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9apq_0cfDfu5g00

Cop26 may involve dozens of world leaders, cost billions of pounds, generate reams of technical jargon and be billed as the last chance to prevent calamitous global heating, but at its simplest the climate conference in Glasgow is a debate about dialling up or dialling down risk.

Dialling up

1.1C

The world has already heated up by about 1.1C since the Industrial Revolution. Even at this level, delegates no longer need to read scientific studies to understand how 200 years of emissions, exhaust fumes and tree burning have destabilised the climate. All they have to do is look out the window or read recent local and global headlines. The host city, Glasgow, has just sweltered through its hottest summer on record . Globally, in the summer of 2021 there were record temperatures, fires and floods across the world, killing hundreds in the north-western Americas, choking swathes of Siberia, inundating cities in Germany and drowning subway commuters in China.

Related: What is Cop26 and why does it matter? The complete guide

The heat has carried on into the autumn. At least four nations have experienced their warmest October days on record: Iran (46C), Morocco (43.5C), China (38.9C) and South Korea (32.3C). This is not a one-off. As with a human body, the difference between a healthy temperature and a planetary fever can be less than 1C. The past 10 years was the Earth’s hottest decade since measurements began. Even at the current level, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, has declared a “code red for humanity”. But it is too late to stop at this level because additional warming is already baked into the system.

1.5C to 2C

The primary objective of Cop26 is to nudge the world as low as possible within this target band, which was established under the Paris agreement. 1.5C is considered the safest climate landing zone that humanity might still reach. A slip of even half a degree would dial the risks up substantially, according to the world’s top climate scientists on the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Their computer models suggest 420 million more people would be frequently exposed to extreme heatwaves and heat-related deaths would rise twice as fast if temperatures reach 2C rather than 1.5C.

That half a degree would mean significantly more climate-related water stress, hunger and poverty, particularly in the poorer parts of the world. In the Sahel, Amazonia, southern Africa, central Europe and the Mediterranean, the risk to food security would be rated as “high” rather than “medium”. In South Africa and the Mediterranean, the likelihood of extreme drought would be substantial, while economic growth would take more of a hit, especially in Africa, India, south-east Asia, Brazil and Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bVrt_0cfDfu5g00
People gather around a tanker for supplies of potable water in Latur, India. Photograph: Satish Bate/Getty Images

The Earth’s other inhabitants would suffer far more with half a degree less breathing space. At 2C, 18% of insect species , 16% of plants and 8% of vertebrates are projected to lose half of their habitats, at least double the proportions at 1.5C. This would put more stress on food production, pollination, water quality and other biological components of the planetary life-support system.

The Amazon and other tropical rainforests would also stand less chance of surviving. The hotter, drier and more fragmented these ecosystems become, the higher the risk they degrade into dry savannahs. At 2C, warm spells are projected to be a month longer than at 1.5C, dry spells twice as long, and extreme temperatures three times more likely.

Related: NDCs, climate finance and 1.5C: your Cop26 jargon buster

For the world’s oceans, 2C rather than 1.5C would mean increased ocean acidification, oxygen depletion and more dead zones. This would raise the pressure on fisheries and give corals a vanishingly small chance of survival.

Turning up the heat by that half degree would make ice-free Arctic summers 10 times more likely and expose up to 2.5m sq km of permafrost to melting. By the end of this century, sea levels are likely to rise at least 10cm more than they would at 1.5C, leaving 10.4 million more people vulnerable to inundation. That half a degree would raise the possibility of bigger systemic risks, perhaps through a single massive event, such as the breakup of a major Antarctic glacier, or in the form of a cascade of multiple tipping points. But rather than a cliff that humanity topples over, 2C is more likely to be just another notch on the dial. On current trends, it won’t be the last.

2C to 3C

The world is on course to become 2.7C hotter , the UN calculated last month . Patricia Espinosa, the UN’s chief climate negotiator, said this was “a huge cause for concern”. If countries lose faith in the Paris process and pull out or backtrack, as the US briefly did under Donald Trump and Brazil is now doing under Jair Bolsonaro, temperatures could easily creep beyond 3C.

At this level of heating, the projected length of the average drought rises to 10 months, up from 2 months at 1.5C, while the area burned by wildfires doubles. In Britain the number of hot days would probably double and maximum temperatures would be close to 40C. Add another half a degree of global heating and ice-free summers in the Arctic are almost certain every year, while the risk of marine heatwaves – which can devastate populations of fish and crustaceans – is likely to be 41 times higher than it was in the pre-industrial age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xDyc_0cfDfu5g00
A person walks along a road in a region of Madagascar that is prone to drought. Photograph: Rijasolo/AFP/Getty Images

At 4C, global excess deaths due to heat are likely to increase six times faster than they would at 1.5C. Add another half a degree and the picture looks still more apocalyptic with two-thirds of plants, insects and invertebrates likely to lose more than half their climatic range, compared with about 6% at 1.5C. Forests, wetlands and other nature-abundant regions of the planet would be unrecognisable, as would many coastal regions, with sea levels likely to rise more than a metre by the end of the century.

Dialling down

Those risks can be dialled down if governments ratchet up carbon-cutting ambitions at Glasgow. “This is one of the most important Cops we have had in a long time,” said Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace. “On a fundamental level, what is at stake is whether the leadership of the world is going to treat the climate as the emergency that it is and take a series of decisions to keep 1.5C in sight.”

Related: Who’s who at Cop26: the leaders who hold the world’s future in their hands

There has been progress. Over the past two years, net zero announcements by the UK, EU, US, Japan, South Korea and China have raised hopes. More than 100 countries have upgraded their plans, and others continue to trickle in. This month, Turkey finally ratified the Paris agreement and promised to peak CO2 by 2035. Shortly before that, South Africa pledged to lower its 2030 emissions cap by a third.

Carbon Tracker calculates all commitments and announcements up to November 2020 could constrain global warming to 2.1C if every country keeps its pledges. With six of the 10 biggest emitting countries yet to disclose new plans, there is a chance this could get closer still to 1.5C in the coming weeks.

The world’s richest countries must take the lead. According to the World Resources Institute , action by the G20 alone could limit warming to 1.7C.

For Bob Ward of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, the wishlist includes China’s emissions peaking five years early in 2025 and India setting a net zero target for mid-century, with the US, EU and UK setting strong near-term targets for carbon reductions and making up the $20bn a year shortfall in climate finance support for poor nations. “The worst outcome would be for rich countries to be perceived as being an untrustworthy partners for developing countries, undermining all other parts of the negotiations and leading to serious doubts about whether the Paris agreement will ever be implemented,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BW2nl_0cfDfu5g00
Demonstrators hold up placards during a climate protest in Johannesburg in 2019. Photograph: Denis Farrell/AP

Along with international solidarity, Glasgow will be a test of credibility. “What we are looking for in Glasgow is not more statements and commitments, but credible plans that we can scrutinise,” said Chris Rapley, a professor of climate science at University College London.

Rapley said the UK and many other governments have been getting by on vague promises since Paris. Others such as Brazil and Australia have backtracked or tried to fudge their carbon accounts. “Six years have drifted by. We have been burning up the carbon budget despite the Covid lockdown. Now there is even less time. Cop26 needs to be where we go from promises to hardcore plans that will take us as close to 1.5C as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rm3rm_0cfDfu5g00
Erosion caused by melting permafrost tundra and the disappearance of sea ice on the Yukon delta in Alaska. Photograph: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The best outcome would be a grand bargain – a Glasgow pact – that brings 1.5C into sight. The worst would be a breakdown of unity that raises the prospect of temperatures scorching past 3C. More likely is something in between.

Lauri Myllyvirta of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air says a “realistic successful outcome” would be concrete, trackable steps between now and 2025 to achieve net zero goals, new commitments from countries such as India, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia that have yet to update their nationally determined contributions, and a clear message from China, the US, the EU and Japan that the financial tap for coal projects has been switched off for good, while the channel of cash for renewables will be opened wider.

Public pressure will be crucial. Greenpeace’s Morgan said she was more hopeful than she had been at the start of the year. “People are engaging in all of this. Movements are coming together and getting invigorated and you start to see a response by politicians on that. There is a lot of positive energy … I think what we will get is a very strong demonstration of public support around the world for a more systemic transformation and leaders will feel bullied and brave because of that. But I don’t know if they will lean in and have the courage required by this moment. It is an incredible moment.”

Support urgent, independent climate journalism

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Faith groups fight against climate change ahead of UN summit

On a boat ride along a bayou that shares the name of his Native American tribe, Donald Dardar points to a cross marking his ancestors’ south Louisiana burial ground — a place he fears will disappear. He points to the partly submerged stumps of oak trees killed by salt water on land where he rode horses as a kid, and to his mother’s home, gutted by Hurricane Ida He and his wife have a mission: protecting Pointe-aux-Chenes and other communities at risk in a state that loses about a football field's worth of wetlands every 100 minutes.For...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Un#Climate Science#Climate System
The Associated Press

Earth gets hotter, deadlier during decades of climate talks

World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, and hundreds of thousands of people have died from heat and other weather disasters stoked by climate change, statistics show.
ENVIRONMENT
glamourmagazine.co.uk

As Greta Thunberg prepares to attend the COP26 Summit, here's 5 more Gen-Z climate activists you need to know about

Greta Thunberg was just 15-years old when she stood outside the Swedish parliament with a sign that read, ‘School Strike for Climate’. Initially a solitary figure, Greta was soon joined by over 20,000 students from across the world, who skipped school to demand governmental action on climate change. By the age of 16, Greta had her first Nobel Peace Prize nomination (she's since been nominated twice), and her words "How dare you?", from a speech she gave at a UN climate conference in New York, are now the rallying cry of a generation determined not to be swept away by climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Voices from around the world on what’s at stake at COP26

Tens of thousands of diplomats, researchers, protesters and presidents are scheduled to descend on Glasgow, Scotland, next week for a critical United Nations climate summit. Next to the Olympics, COP26, as it is known, will be one of the largest international gatherings since the start of the pandemic. The overarching goal: to get countries to commit to more ambitious, detailed plans to cut their planet-warming emissions and collectively slow climate change.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
kcrw.com

What’s at stake for California and Newsom at climate conference?

It’s what some are calling the last, best chance for world leaders to agree on how to stop catastrophic climate change, and what others say could be fruitless. Either way, California will be well represented. The 26th United Nations climate change conference will draw global leaders to Glasgow, Scotland next...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Cop26: Britain urged to back £50bn ‘reparations’ package for countries worst hit by climate change

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to push for an expanded package of financial “reparations” for countries facing the worst damage from the climate crisis.Although wealthy nations have committed to providing $100bn (£73bn) a year for developing countries by 2023, most of the money will come in the form of loans.The Green Party said £50bn a year was needed in grants for the poorest countries by the end of decade – and called on the UK to take special responsibility for “reparation” payments as a former colonial power.Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer said a far more generous climate finance plan...
ENVIRONMENT
Ohio Capital Journal

Here’s how global climate negotiations work and what’s expected from the Glasgow summit

By Shelley Inglis, University of Dayton Over two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It’s a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it’s how international law and institutions help solve problems that no […] The post Here’s how global climate negotiations work and what’s expected from the Glasgow summit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Mayors take message of local action to UN summit

On a train hurtling toward Glasgow the mayors of Seattle and Freetown, Sierra Leone greeted each other like long lost sisters, bonded by years of Zoom calls and collaboration in the fight against climate change.They lead cities on different sides of the economic and climate divide — one in the cool, northwestern corner of the one of the world’s richest nations; the other the capital of an impoverished country in the tropics of west Africa. But Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and her Freetown counterpart, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, are both on the front lines of global warming, working to...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy