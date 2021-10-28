Brett Favre repays money demanded by state auditor, but the Family Resource Center has not

In this file photo, guests walk away from the Family Resource Center in Tupelo after taking a tour. Thomas Wells I DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • Former star-quarterback Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 of public money that Mississippi’s auditor says was wrongfully given to the athlete, but the nonprofit Family Resource Center of North Mississippi has not met similar demands.

A spokesman for State Auditor Shad White said on Wednesday that Favre representatives have paid the bulk of $828,000 demanded by the auditor last month.

Under the leadership of John Davis – who is now facing criminal charges – the Mississippi Department of Human Services distributed as much as $77 million in money for the needy that is now questioned by the state auditor.

That money came from the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program. Two independent probes now say that Davis and a network of closely-linked nonprofit and individuals spent large swatches of this federal welfare money for wasteful or even fraudulent purposes.

Among the questioned spending: Favre was paid $1.1 million from this welfare money for speeches the auditor says the former Green Bay Packers player never gave. Last year, Favre repaid $500,000 of that money, and has now paid back all of the actual contract fee.

The unpaid demand amount represents interest the auditor was attempting to recover. Favre faces no criminal charges and has told press outlets he did not know the source of the money used to pay him.

Beyond Davis, several nonprofit figures and former state employees also face criminal charges, and two have pleaded guilty.

No one associated with the Tupelo-based FRC currently faces accusation of criminal wrongdoing, but the auditor is demanding $15.5 million in allegedly misspent money, including interest.

Auditor spokesman Logan Reeves on Wednesday said that no one except Favre has made any payment of demanded funds.

Letters issued by the auditor gave FRC and others until Nov. 11 to pay the money.

FRC Director Christi Webb did not immediately respond to questions on Wednesday about whether the organization will attempt to repay money that the auditor says was inappropriately spent.

At the same time, the Mississippi Department of Human Services is preparing to potentially pursue civil litigation against FRC and other organizations.

MDHS contracted in July with Brad Pigott, a former U.S. attorney, to pursue civil claims against FRC and the Mississippi Community Education Center.

Since the accusations of misspending were unveiled in 2020 against Davis, MCEC, FRC and others, a spokesman for MDHS says FRC has received no TANF awards from the state agency.

FRC has consolidated much of its programing to a Church Street office in Tupelo, and sold a building it used to occupy on Magazine Street.

Casey Lott, an attorney and current member of the FRC board of directors, has previously told the Daily Journal that the FRC spent the TANF money awarded to it as directed by MDHS and that he does not believe FRC should be held responsible for misspending that fell outside the TANF mission.