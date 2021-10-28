CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Eternals' stars celebrate film's diversity at London premiere

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of new Marvel movie "Eternals" - including...

www.usatoday.com

Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Pics: Marvel Studios’ “ETERNALS” Rome Int’l Film Festival Premiere

Last night the Eternal City hosted stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, and director/screenwriter Chloé Zhao, producer Nate Moore and executive producer Victoria Alonso for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” at the Rome International Film Festival. Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” follows a group of heroes from...
Inside the Magic

‘Eternals’ Star Recruits Mom For Red Carpet Premiere Outfit Help

We have been keeping up with all things related to the premiere of Eternals (2021), including the red carpet premiere, stars of the film having to quarantine, concept cars released in support of the film, and even whether a star would like to direct an MCU film in the future. Now, another star of the film — Kumail Nanjiani — has spoken out about recruiting his mother to assist him with curating the perfect outfit for the red carpet premiere.
Angelina Jolie
Salma Hayek
Kumail Nanjiani
heyuguys.com

Marvel’s Eternals UK Premiere Interviews

Last night, London town saw the premiere for Marvel’s latest movie Eternals directed by Chloé Zhao. Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff were all in the city to hit the red carpet for the movie which heads to cinemas 5th November. Our red carpet dynamic due...
cityxtramagazine.com

Stars Of Marvel’s Eternals Gush Over The Film’s Historic Gay Representation

Marvel’s upcoming movie, Eternals, has made headlines for featuring the first out gay couple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gay actor Haaz Sleiman will play the husband of Phastos, the first gay superhero to appear in a Marvel Studio film. Phastos is played by Brian Tyree Henry, and the couple will also have a child.
TODAY.com

Angelina Jolie and her kids attend London premiere of 'Eternals'

Angelina Jolie and five of her children came out for the London premiere of her new film, "Eternals," on Wednesday, and we have to say, they look totally Marvel-ous!. "Eternals" is the latest Marvel Studios superhero film and features Jolie as warrior Thena, and she certainly looked the part with her arms around her kids, standing on that blue carpet.
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Is All Smiles While Wearing A Dress At ‘Eternals’ London Premiere – Photos

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s looked fabulous on the red carpet for the premiere of her mom’s latest movie premiere in London. The Eternals premieres continue to be a family affair for the Jolie clan! Angelina Jolie, 46, brought five of her six kids along to the London premiere of the superhero flick, which also marks her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, as well has her siblings Zahara, 16, Maddox, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, all accompanied their mom to the showing on Wednesday October 27. Only Angelina’s second oldest son Pax, 17, was not in attendance for the movie.
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Angelina Jolie, 'Eternals' stars walk red carpet at Rome Film Fest 2021

Photos: Angelina Jolie, 'Eternals' stars walk red carpet at Rome Film Fest 2021 Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021, in Rome, Italy. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Daily Mail

Richard Madden looks dapper in a black suit as he struggles to contain his laughter with Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie at film's photocall during Rome Film Festival

Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie couldn't seem to contain their giggles as they attended the photocall for their new movie Eternals in Rome on Sunday. Hitting the red carpet at the city's 16th Film Festival, the Bodyguard actor, 35, certainly put on a tactile display with the Maleficent star, 46.
CNET

Eternals' Druig hails the Marvel movie's diversity, in his own accent

Immortal superteam the Eternals is set to make its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on Nov. 5, as Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's movie hits theaters following a yearlong pandemic delay. The film introduces a new group of heroes, including pacifist Druig, played with quiet intensity by Irish actor Barry Keoghan. Eternals...
GeekTyrant

ETERNALS Producer Says a Sequel Isn't Necessarily in the Stars for This Particular Film

Marvel’s Eternals is hitting theaters this weekend, bringing in a whole new crew of MCU characters for fans to follow throughout the next phase. It feels like this could be another Avengers-type film setup, lining up a story arc that could play out over several films, but that is not necessarily the case according to Marvel producer Nate Moore.
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Stars Show Off Halloween Costumes From "Pre-Covid Celebration"

The Eternals are stepping out of the shadows and into Halloween. On Sunday, Gemma Chan and the cast of the Marvel Studios movie shared throwback photos to a Halloween party hosted by Angelina Jolie when filming Eternals in the Canary Islands. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, the epic spanning thousands of years stars Chan, Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, and Richard Madden as immortal super-powered beings who must regroup for the first time in centuries and save the planet. But first, they're saving Halloween with throwback looks from their "pre-COVID celebration," showing off costumes inspired by Pulp Fiction and Midsommar.
allears.net

The Stars of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ on Their Characters and Experience Making the Film

Marvel Studios continues on its freight train into Phase IV of the MCU this week, with the release of its latest film Eternals. Eternals introduces us to ten new superheroes and a whole new cosmic community of players in the Celestials, a race of cosmic builders, and the Eternals, an immortal race sent by the Celestials to protect humanity from the also-alien Deviants. The team of Eternals arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago and used both teamwork and their innate cosmic energy to destroy all the Deviants. Under orders to remain until called back home to Olympia, the Eternals have lived separate and incognito lives amongst humans all these years, ready to use their powers to protect them against any recurring Deviant threat, and forbidden from interfering in any other conflict. As they reach the present day, a sudden and inexplicable resurgence of Deviants causes the team to reassemble and question not only why the Deviants are back, but everything they have been told.
The Independent

Eternals stars reveal which Marvel character they’d most like to star opposite in the MCU

The cast of Eternals have revealed which fellow Marvel character they would most like to meet or fight in the MCU.The film’s star-studded cast includes  Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden.Eternals introduces a new slate of characters into the MCU, with future films possibly seeing them cross paths with other Marvel superheroes including Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther and Spider-Man.In a new interview with Screenrant, some the film’s cast have opened up about which Marvel character they would most like to star opposite, and why.Madden – who plays Ikaris...
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Believes He Got COVID During Dune's London Premiere

Jason Momoa found out about his COVID-19 diagnosis while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may have suffered a huge production blow with the news of lead star Jason Momoa contracting the COVID-19 virus. We reported last week that the DC Extended Universe star was forced to self-isolate after finding out about the diagnosis. As it stands, we still don't have any idea if the incident resulted in the production getting halted.
