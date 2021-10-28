CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween chocolate rush sweetens Hershey's 2021 outlook

By Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) raised its annual net sales and adjusted earnings forecast on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its products such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and KitKat chocolates for the Halloween season.

Demand for the company's chocolates and candies strengthened this Halloween after the pandemic curtailed 'trick-or-treat' events last year.

Like other packaged food makers, Hershey has been raising prices in recent months to offset rising raw material costs and freight expenses due to global supply chain disruptions triggered by the pandemic.

Hershey said the raised outlook reflected increased consumer demand across regions and investments into the brand, which would help the company offset the higher costs.

The company forecast 2021 net sales to grow 8% to 9%, higher than its previous range of growth between 6% and 8%.

It also expects adjusted earnings per share to range between $6.98 and $7.11, a rise of 8% to 10% from the previous outlook.

Reuters

Evonik upbeat on 2021 outlook as demand and prices pick up

Nov 4 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries (EVKn.DE) on Thursday projected an upbeat view for 2022 after firming up 2021 core profit and sales guidance, citing improved business performance andhigher pricing. Evonik, whose products include chemicals for batteries and coolant lines of electric cars, derives almost one-fifth of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, mining stocks lift TSX to record high

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a record high at open on Thursday, helped by gains in energy and mining shares, while upbeat earnings from Canadian Natural Resources and encouraging economic data further lifted sentiment. At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite...
STOCKS
